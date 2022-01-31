Adam Corolla mocks media for pushing Spotify to censor Joe Rogan

AP Photo/Richard Drew

Comedian Adam Carolla mocked the media for calling on Spotify to censor and deplatform Joe Rogan over “misinformation,” asking “What have you guys been right about?”

Speaking to Fox News commentator Sean Hannity, Carolla explained why some members of the public and the media are demanding the censorship of Joe Rogan instead of simply choosing not to listen to him, or rebutting claims made by guests on his show.

“Basically we’ve decided there’s one lane you can be in when it comes to COVID and if you get outside of that lane, you need to be shut down,” the comedian said.

Carolla noted that it was ironic how traditionally anti-establishment rockstars and artists have now become mouthpieces for the establishment.

Comedian @adamcarolla defends Joe Rogan: "Think about what all these idiots are saying. They're worried about misinformation ... What have you guys been right about? I'd put Joe Rogan's batting average up against CNN's batting average any day of the week." 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6NkVQXHUX3 — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) January 28, 2022

A few days ago, musician and aging rockstar Neil Young demanded that Spotify either remove his music or Joe Rogan’s podcasts in an ultimately failed ultimatum that saw the removal of almost his entire catalog of songs, Rebel News reported.

Young has since been joined by Peter Frampton, Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren — producers of elevator music and favourites of boomers worldwide.

“Their job is to push back against the man and Neil Young should know the man isn’t Joe Rogan, the man is Dr. Fauci, the man is Governor Gavin Newsom, the man is the CDC, the man is the WHO, the man is Biden,” said Carolla.

“That’s who the man is, you’re an old rocker, you’re supposed to push back against the man — Joe Rogan is pushing back against the man and you’re pushing back against Joe Rogan,” he added.

In addition to mocking Neil Young, Corolla took aim at CNN and mainstream talk shows like The View for constantly harping on about “misinformation” pertaining to COVID.

“What have you guys been right about?” he asked. “You closed the beaches down, you closed the schools down, cloth masks were gonna save us all, the vaccine was gonna be effective, natural immunity wasn’t effective — what have you been right about?”

Corolla said he would be confident at putting Joe Rogan’s batting average up against CNN’s “any day of the week.”

“Guys like Neil Young, who back in the day would have been on the side of natural immunity are now on the side of big pharma and pushing back against natural immunity, so the whole thing is upside down,” he concluded.