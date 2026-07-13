Advocacy group co-founded by Steven Guilbeault wants Canadians to trade in their cars for bicycles
If anyone can capture a photo of Mr. Guilbeault cycling around Montreal when it’s minus 25, then and only then will we consider trading in our wheels for something that is not equipped with a glorious internal combustion engine.
Our friends at Blacklock’s Reporter had an eyebrow-raising story the other day — eyebrow-raising for all the wrong reasons.
Here is the opening excerpt: “Canadians should trade their cars for bicycles, says an advocacy group co-founded by former environment minister Stephen Guilbeault. The group Équiterre of Montréal petitioned MPs to approve millions in rebates to get commuters on their bike.”
Can someone kindly send the folks at Équiterre of Montréal an atlas? That way, they might learn that — due to the harsh reality of longitude and latitude — Canada, for most months of the year, is not a bicycle-friendly chunk of real estate. There is precious little outdoor cycling happening in wintertime for obvious reasons — one doesn’t want to freeze their ball bearings off.
Yet, this is the reality that enviro-zealots don’t want us to think about as they preach from the pulpit of the church of climate change. There are many other nitty-gritty logistical things, too. Like, how does one haul a week’s worth of groceries home from the supermarket when one is situated on two wheels and exposed to the elements?
By the way, later in Blacklock’s article, it’s duly noted that: “Ex-MP Guilbeault, an enthusiastic bicyclist, earlier boasted to reporters he never owned a car though he was assigned a government-issue vehicle and driver as a member of cabinet. ‘I don’t own a vehicle, full stop,’ he said. ‘My service vehicle is fully electric. It’s 100 percent EV.’”
Is that a matter of fact?
Well, no, it’s not a matter of fact.
And yes, we have video evidence. A few years ago, Lincoln Jay and David Menzies attended a press conference in Peterborough, Ontario, featuring Guilbeault. Guess how he got there? It wasn’t a bike, a train, an EV or even a plug-in EV! Nope, it was a gas-burning SUV.
When it comes to climate kook and convicted criminal Stephen Guilbeault, it’s clearly a case of one law for thee and another for me; do as I say, not as I do.
Dear viewers, we have a challenge for you: If anyone can capture a photo of Mr. Guilbeault cycling around Montreal when it’s minus 25 — as opposed to plus 25 — then and only then will we consider trading in our wheels for something that is not equipped with a glorious internal combustion engine.
David Menzies
Journalist and 'Mission Specialist'
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.
COMMENTS
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Peter Bradley commented 2026-07-13 21:09:21 -0400 FlagThe biggest barrier to bicycling in Canada is having to bring children somewhere, especially if they need car seats. The second biggest barrier is having to stop at two or more locations to pick up stuff, such as groceries, with children in tow. The third biggest barrier is the thousands of scientists who say there is NO climate crisis, such as on clintel.org. Their list includes two Nobel prize winners in physics: Dr. Ivar Giaever and Dr. John Clauser.
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jerry stone commented 2026-07-13 20:19:25 -0400 Flagglieballs is a joke he should be forced to live in China or North Korea
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-07-13 19:30:34 -0400 FlagThere’s a joke about snow removal here in Edmonton: snow ploughs are like the Sasquatch because people believe they exist, but nobody’s actually ever seen one. That’s one reason I gave up winter biking.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-07-13 19:25:06 -0400You go first, Mr. Guilbeault. Ride in -30 weather on icy roads. Pedal everywhere first and lead the way if you believe what you preach.