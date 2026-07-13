Advocacy group co-founded by Steven Guilbeault wants Canadians to trade in their cars for bicycles

Our friends at Blacklock’s Reporter had an eyebrow-raising story the other day — eyebrow-raising for all the wrong reasons.

Here is the opening excerpt: “Canadians should trade their cars for bicycles, says an advocacy group co-founded by former environment minister Stephen Guilbeault. The group Équiterre of Montréal petitioned MPs to approve millions in rebates to get commuters on their bike.”

Can someone kindly send the folks at Équiterre of Montréal an atlas? That way, they might learn that — due to the harsh reality of longitude and latitude — Canada, for most months of the year, is not a bicycle-friendly chunk of real estate. There is precious little outdoor cycling happening in wintertime for obvious reasons — one doesn’t want to freeze their ball bearings off.

Yet, this is the reality that enviro-zealots don’t want us to think about as they preach from the pulpit of the church of climate change. There are many other nitty-gritty logistical things, too. Like, how does one haul a week’s worth of groceries home from the supermarket when one is situated on two wheels and exposed to the elements?

By the way, later in Blacklock’s article, it’s duly noted that: “Ex-MP Guilbeault, an enthusiastic bicyclist, earlier boasted to reporters he never owned a car though he was assigned a government-issue vehicle and driver as a member of cabinet. ‘I don’t own a vehicle, full stop,’ he said. ‘My service vehicle is fully electric. It’s 100 percent EV.’”

Is that a matter of fact?

Well, no, it’s not a matter of fact.

And yes, we have video evidence. A few years ago, Lincoln Jay and David Menzies attended a press conference in Peterborough, Ontario, featuring Guilbeault. Guess how he got there? It wasn’t a bike, a train, an EV or even a plug-in EV! Nope, it was a gas-burning SUV.

When it comes to climate kook and convicted criminal Stephen Guilbeault, it’s clearly a case of one law for thee and another for me; do as I say, not as I do.

Dear viewers, we have a challenge for you: If anyone can capture a photo of Mr. Guilbeault cycling around Montreal when it’s minus 25 — as opposed to plus 25 — then and only then will we consider trading in our wheels for something that is not equipped with a glorious internal combustion engine.