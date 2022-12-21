AFL racism probe in doubt after fraud allegation

The author of the Hawthorn racism report that sensationally levelled charges against two high profile AFL coaches is being investigated for alleged fraud.

The Herald Sun reported this week that Phil Egan could face criminal charges over allegations he fraudulently obtained hundreds of thousands of dollars from a body set up to help Indigenous communities.

It is believed fraud charges against Egan would have a huge impact on the AFL investigation into the report he authored for the Hawthorn football club which alleged several high profile AFL figures were racists.

The Herald Sun reported that police were investigating claims Egan, as a senior manager at the Murray Valley Aboriginal Cooperative, issued bogus invoices to the organisation which were paid to unqualified contractors who then transferred money to his personal bank account.

The newspaper noted that its report did not suggest the allegations were true, only that they were being investigated.

“No one has been charged in relation to the matter and the investigation remains ongoing,” police said.

The paper quoted a lawyer for one of the AFL officials accused of racism who said charges against Egan would be a “game-changer”.

Egan’s report into racism at the Hawthorn Football Club led to high profile coaches Chris Fagan and Alastair Clarkson standing aside from their respective roles. Both men have strenuously denied any wrong doing. They have since resumed coaching duties while an AFL-commissioned independent panel prepares to look into Egan’s report.

The report alleges that senior figures at Hawthorn used “bullying and intimidation” against Indigenous players and their partners.

It alleged some of the behaviour towards young Indigenous players was so serious as “to amount to human rights abuses”.

The lawyer quoted by the Herald Sun said, “If Mr Egan is proved to have engaged in serious wrongdoing, such as to have harmed his own First Nations’ community by the removal of funds, what confidence can anyone have in any investigation process he has managed?

“If fraud charges are laid, it is a game-changer and will place the panel process under enormous pressure.”

The AFL-commissioned panel’s terms of reference include an investigation not only of the allegations but also of Egan and his company Binmada under which he conducted the Hawthorn review.