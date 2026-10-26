After 30-plus bathtub calls, Yaniv’s complaint against Langley firefighters is dismissed

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has thrown out a complaint against the Township of Langley filed by Jessica Simpson, the trans activist formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv. The complaint was more than five years old when it was dismissed.

The complaint centred on the Township’s fire department. According to the Township’s evidence, the department answered more than 30 calls from Simpson in January and February 2021 for help getting out of a bathtub.

Tribunal member Jonathan Chapnick dismissed the complaint without a hearing on October 20. The decision, Simpson v. Township of Langley, 2026 BCHRT 219, was posted to the Tribunal’s website on October 23.

Simpson alleged discrimination in services on the grounds of mental disability, physical disability, gender identity or expression, and sex.

The complaint named three parts of the Township’s operations: the fire department, the emergency phone lines the Township runs, and the Township employees who work as support staff and jail guards at the Langley RCMP detachment. The Township does not have its own police force.

Simpson made several claims:

emergency call-takers hung up on calls placed through a relay service

front-counter staff refused to take an audio statement

written police reports went “missing”

Township guards refused to allow a mobile phone in the cells

staff were “gatekeeping” police service “in emergency situations such as bomb threats”

Simpson also alleged misgendering and sexual harassment.

The Township applied to have the complaint dismissed on January 29, 2026. Simpson did not respond.

Chapnick found the allegations lacked dates, names and basic details. Simpson, he wrote, “makes bare, conclusory assertions without providing information or evidence in support.”

He called the misgendering claims “serious allegations of behaviour that, if proven, could contravene the Code.” He still dismissed them because they were not specific enough to go to a hearing. The dismissal application, he noted, was Simpson’s chance to supply those details. “She chose not to.”

The sexual harassment claim rested on a February 2021 letter from the Township’s lawyer. The letter told Simpson the fire department had responded to more than 30 lift-assistance calls since January 21, 2021, “none of which constituted a medical emergency.” It also said Simpson had “engaged in inappropriate and lewd conduct towards Fire Department staff.”

A deputy fire chief’s affidavit said some staff were uncomfortable attending the home because of Simpson’s “history of engaging in inappropriate conduct.” It cited a January 28, 2021, call at which Simpson was reported as having “sex toys on the counter,” and as moaning when a staff member tried to lift Simpson out of the tub.

The Tribunal made no findings of fact on those reports. Chapnick did find that the evidence “overwhelmingly supports” the letter being a response to documented concerns about Simpson’s conduct. He found no connection between the letter and any protected characteristic. “The Township’s application is granted,” he wrote.

Rebel News first reported the Township’s letter in February 2021, in coverage of Simpson’s request to adjourn a criminal trial.

The decision makes no costs order. It also does not say what the Township spent defending the complaint between 2021 and 2026.

This is not the first time Simpson has gone after the Township. In 2020, Rebel News reported that Simpson was suing the Township for $35,000, claiming Langley RCMP mishandled a 2019 arrest for brandishing a prohibited weapon on a YouTube livestream.

In 2019, the same Tribunal dismissed Simpson’s complaints against B.C. estheticians who refused to wax male genitalia. It ordered Simpson to pay $2,000 to each of three of the women for improper conduct during the proceedings.

Simpson has also been convicted four times in Surrey provincial court:

March 2020: pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon

May 2022: found guilty of assaulting Keean Bexte, then reporting for Rebel News, outside the Surrey courthouse

June 2022: pleaded guilty to uttering threats against Chris "Billboard Chris" Elston, the conviction that produced Simpson’s first criminal record

December 2023: found guilty of public mischief for pulling a fire alarm under false pretences at a retirement residence, with 18 months’ probation

This year, Simpson has filed or threatened complaints against several people and outlets:

the Western Standard

National Post columnist Barbara Kay

Billboard Chris

OneBC MLA Dallas Brodie

Kari Simpson of Culture Guard, who received 11 complaints

The complaints object to the use of male pronouns.

Chapnick has been a full-time Tribunal member since November 1, 2023. Members are appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council, meaning the provincial cabinet. His Tribunal biography lists a workplace law practice, about 15 years as in-house counsel for unions and employers, and a previous seat on the Employment Standards Tribunal.

The Tribunal has accepted two of Simpson’s complaints against Rebel News under Section 7 of the Human Rights Code. Both are still before it.