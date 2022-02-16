After a victory by the truckers, Canada's leaders are gaslighting you — don't accept their lies

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the reaction of Canada's leaders to the Freedom Convoy movement, and how various premiers are now trying to pretend as if they're suddenly on the side of freedom.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

Everyone is gaslighting you now. Everyone is pretending they had nothing to do with any of it these past two years... Please forget everything they've said and done for two years — done to you, done to your business, done to your family. Even Jason Kenney, the imprisoner of more Christian pastors than Communist China — he's talking about his own actions in the third-person, as in "who did these terrible things." He keeps on saying "these damaging rules, these damaging orders." That's a Trudeau way of talking, as if you're a third person, a passive observer, as opposed to the guy who did the damage. I remind you though, that Pastor Artur Pawlowski is still in prison in solitary confinement today. And Jason Kenney, despite saying the vaccine passport is over, is still providing QR codes and the government database to support, vaccine passports and private companies. Jason Kenney has not taken his foot off of the neck of freedom in Alberta. But boy, he wants you to think he has, because he sees the reckoning coming. These truckers have done more for our freedom than anyone else in two years. Which brings us to the real purpose of the Emergencies Act. It wasn't to solve a true national emergency — it was to solve a political emergency.

