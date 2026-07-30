After alleged assault at last year's festival, Israeli group pulls out of Saint John Culturefest
Anti-Israel protesters disrupted last year's event, with one individual being arrested for assault and another for obstruction of justice.
An Israeli community group has withdrawn from this weekend's Saint John International Culturefest, citing safety concerns after last year's event was disrupted by a pro-Palestinian protest that ended in arrests and an alleged assault.
"We don't feel safe to participate," Esti Barlevy of NB Israeli Community Inc. told the Telegraph-Journal, saying organizers failed to address security concerns following the 2025 incident.
During last year's demonstration outside the Israeli booth, police arrested one youth for assault and one man for obstruction of justice. A 45-year-old Saint John man has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge and is awaiting trial.
Festival organizers say a security plan is in place and police confirmed officers will be present throughout the event. However, Barlevy said her group chose not to return.
Pro-Palestinian activists have opposed Israeli participation, arguing Israel should not be represented while the war in Gaza continues. Protest organizer Jeff Houlahan said he intends to demonstrate peacefully if an Israeli booth returns.
Barlevy said criticizing a foreign government is legitimate, but excluding Canadians from a multicultural festival because of their heritage amounts to discrimination.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila