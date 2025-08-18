Air Canada flight attendants defy federal return-to-work order

Air Canada cancelled hundreds more flights Sunday as flight attendants defied a back-to-work order and remained on strike, according to the Canadian Press. The airline anticipates operations will normalize over several days.

On Saturday, Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to send Air Canada and its flight attendants to binding arbitration and order them back to work.

CUPE, representing Air Canada flight attendants, accused Minister Hajdu of unconstitutionally intervening in their strike, claiming her actions hindered good-faith negotiations. The union then challenged the return-to-work order in Federal Court.

The Liberal government’s intervention also drew criticism from the Conservatives and New Democrats. Conservative MP Kyle Seeback proposed legislation, stating, “No worker … should be forced, especially by the government, to work without being paid.”

NDP Interim Leader Don Davies criticized Minister Hajdu's "blatant misuse" of Canada Labour Code Section 107, now challenged in court.

Despite union objections, CIRB mandated binding arbitration after Air Canada declared an impasse in negotiations following the March expiration of its 10-year contract.

Flight attendants dispute Air Canada's 38% total compensation offer over four years, citing only a 17.2% wage increase that trails a decade of inflation and demanding pay for time spent on the ground between flights.

CUPE criticized the federal government's intervention, stating it "will not ensure labour peace" and has "done incalculable damage to the Charter and workers’ rights" by siding with Air Canada against flight attendants.

National President Mark Hancock tore up the order, signaling his readiness for "a big fight." He declared, "This is not over," vowing to continue fighting "until the injustice of unpaid work is done for good."

Air Canada claims the union illegally directed flight attendants to a Sunday "day of action," defying an industrial relations board order. CUPE protested yesterday outside Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary airports, accusing Hajdu of caving to Air Canada’s demands.

The airliner said Sunday it would push back its plan to resume flights until Monday evening, though the union said it will remain on strike until it has a “fair, negotiated collective agreement.” That too was pushed back.

Labour experts warn of severe penalties for flight attendants who defy the back-to-work order.

Prime Minister Carney expressed disappointment Monday over the impasse after eight months of talks, urging both sides to quickly resolve the chaos for travelers. The work stoppage has led to approximately 940 flight cancellations, stranding thousands.

Hajdu cited the "potential for immediate negative impact on Canadians and our economy." The Liberal government has previously used this mechanism in labor disputes, including a lockout and strike at major railyards last August.

Air Canada initially grounded over 700 flights, affecting 130,000+ daily customers, following a union strike notice on August 13.

The airliner advises customers with cancelled flights to avoid the airport unless confirmed on another airline. Options include refunds, travel credit, or rebooking, but summer capacity is limited.