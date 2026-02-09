Air Canada stops flights to Cuba due to fuel shortages

Canada’s largest airline announced on Monday that it is halting all flights to Cuba and beginning to transport those already on the island back with empty planes. Air Canada says there are approximately 3,000 people on the ground in the Caribbean nation and will continue with the operation throughout the next several days.

This comes as Cuba, effectively a large island prison at this point, declared it was in the midst of an ongoing aviation fuel shortage.

As of now, Air Canada has said it shut down flights to Holguin and Santa Clara for the rest of the season, adding that Varadero and Caya Coco flights that were previously scheduled to operate year-round are “currently suspended with a tentative restart pending review on May 1.”

Rebel News published an undercover exclusive report showing interviews with Cuban locals, where it was discovered that the island's inhabitants are done with the communist regime and want U.S. President Donald Trump’s help for change.

“Viva Trump!” and “Communism doesn’t work” were among the sentiments held by those suffering currently from Miguel Diaz-Canel’s dictatorship, where speaking out against the oppressive regime often results in years of jail time.

Governments around the world announced travel advisories and issued warnings for their citizens travelling to the Caribbean paradise, including Canada.

“Exercise a high degree of caution in Cuba due to worsening shortages of electricity, fuel and basic necessities including food, water and medicine, which can also affect resorts. The situation is unpredictable and could deteriorate, disrupting flight availability on short notice,” reads the government of Canada's travel advisory.

A notice from Cuba's main hub, the Jose Marti International Airport, posted by the Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday, warned the airport would be out of high-quality jet fuel by Tuesday.

The shortage came in the wake of the U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, which abruptly halted Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba, and worsened following cuts to shipments from Mexico. As Cuba’s largest oil supplier, this further strain on supplies has resulted in a coordinated breakdown of Cuba’s energy lifelines.

In addition to flight cancellations, several resorts have also announced their closures due to rampant shortages.