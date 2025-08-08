Air Canada tables 32.5% pay increase to flight attendants—union claims it never received the offer

Air Canada has offered flight attendants a whopping 30% raise over four years to avert a potential strike, according to Bloomberg News. Flight attendants resumed negotiations today after voting to strike should talks falter.

Air Canada reportedly tabled a 20% increase in total compensation, including benefits and bonuses, in the first year of a contract, and 32.5% over four years.

However, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), who represents the flight attendants in contract negotiations, claims it never received the offer.

“If this [is] indeed what the company plans to present when we resume negotiations on Friday, we look forward to discussing it then,” CUPE spokesperson Nathalie told Bloomberg.

Following a 99.7% strike mandate vote by 10,400 of its flight attendants on Tuesday, Air Canada has resumed negotiations with the union.

“We’ve been … negotiating since December,” CUPE Air Canada component vice-president Theresa Mitchell told CTV News Wednesday. “We are ready … and willing to work,” she added.

Among the litany of demands include the discontinuation of the long-standing practice of not compensating flight attendants for duties including boarding, deplaning, and pre-flight safety inspections.

In 2024, Air Canada reported over half of its mainline flight attendants earned more than $54,000, excluding bonuses, pensions, and health benefits. CUPE states flight attendant wages rose only 10% in the last decade, despite inflation and increased travel demand.

Flight attendants are only paid once doors close and the plane moves, despite federal labour standards. CUPE reports unpaid labour also includes medical and safety emergencies.

“This is an antiquated pay system,” Mitchell said. “We want that to end.” CUPE President Wesley Lesosky concurred that Air Canada is “exploiting their own employees.”

A spokesperson for the airline declined comment on negotiation offers, citing respect for the collective bargaining process.

Last year, the airline's wages, salaries, and benefits totaled $4.9 billion (23% of operating costs). Air Canada’s operating income was $1.26 billion (5.7% of revenue).

Air Canada pilots secured a 42% pay raise over four years last year, averting a strike.

Mitchell stressed CUPE’s desire for a deal to avoid travel disruptions. She stated, “Our members are proud of what they do.… It’s our intention to go back to the table.”

The union also seeks improved rest and scheduling, especially for long-haul crews, and increased expense allowances due to inflation.

A potential Air Canada strike could start August 16 at 12:01 a.m. ET, with flight cancellations expected days prior.