Air Force takes trans propaganda to new heights for 'Trans Day of Remembrance'

The Royal Canadian Air Force soared to new heights as it promoted radical gender ideology marking the “Transgender Day of Remembrance” in a social media post.

“Transgender Day of Remembrance honours lives lost to transphobic violence,” Capt. Tamsyn Waterhouse said in the video. “But the dead we remember on November 20th are only the tip of the iceberg,” the new RCAF pilot continued, challenging those who saw the ad to “go out and learn something you didn't know before about the military and then learn something you didn't know about transgender people.”

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared their thoughts on the RCAF's attempts to 'normalize' radical gender activists pushing ideas like the “Trans Day of Remembrance.”

While the air force pilot was “proud,” Lise said she was “embarrassed” to see the military run such an ad. “Learn something about transgender people? OK, here's another one: transgender people are disproportionately more likely to be convicted of sex crimes.”

Lise wondered why “this person in our armed forces” was being upheld in the public, calling it not only “embarrassing” to the Canadian Armed Forces but also “emasculating” towards what should be “a culture of warriors.”

The continued push of radical gender ideology “needs to stop in our public institutions,” suggested Lise.

Transgender Europe, a network of trans activist groups, compiles an annual list of memorial names to those apparently lost to anti-trans violence.

“You tell me if this is transgender violence,” said Sheila, referring to the lone incident from Canada that was included on Transgender Europe's list: “The ramming attack against the Filipino community.”

That incident saw a driver slam into a crowd of pedestrians following a Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, leaving 11 dead and injuring at least 32 others. Police ruled out terrorism in the case, and the suspect, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, was on an extended leave from a mental health facility.

“They're using the car attack as an example of trans violence? What?” replied Lise.

Another incident in the Transgender Europe list was a transgender person killed while engaged in a domestic dispute with their abusive boyfriend.

“This is domestic violence,” asserted Sheila, not anti-trans violence. “If you're dating a trans person, you're not anti-trans — you're in it!”

Other crimes, like a shooting in Brazil that had an unknown motive, were also featured.

“If you die while being trans, apparently, you're just catalogued in here and we're all supposed to feel bad. It's got nothing to do with me,” said Sheila.