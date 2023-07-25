Alarming abuse and negligence continue to plague Quebec's Department of Youth Protection

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Families in Quebec are raising serious concerns about the Department of Youth Protection (DPJ), as reports surface of children suffering with deteriorating conditions while they are supposedly under the care of the system, away from their family homes.

Back in 2005, journalist Paul Arcand had shed light on the shortcomings of the youth protection system with his documentary called "Childhood Thieves."

Among the pressing issues are the constant staff turnovers, leading to an unreliable system that struggles to maintain a cohesive perspective on court recommendations, enabling malice and negligence to infiltrate the heavily bureaucratic DPJ and foster care families.

Despite almost two decades since the documentary, significant gaps and abuses persist within an institution that is meant to safeguard vulnerable children and provide them with stability. One disturbing case is that of Keith Villeneuve, a Canadian veteran, who recently came forward with a dark secret about alleged abuse suffered by the hands of the Quebec youth protection system for over 50 years.

Not only is there a problem of sexual abuse, but it also goes undocumented. Some foster families view children as mere sources of income, perpetuating inadequate care and a deplorable environment for vulnerable and at-risk youth.

In June 2019, a report by the Commission on Human Rights and Youth Rights (CDPDJ) revealed unsettling statistics. Out of the cases analyzed in Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec, twenty-eight children, nearly a third, experienced sexual abuse or physical mistreatment while in the care of foster families that were supposed to protect them.

More recently, on June 7, 2023, the CDPDJ initiated an investigation following reports that children under the age of 5 were forced to sleep in windowless rooms at a rehabilitation center in Saint-Jérôme, highlighting cruel and inhumane treatment.

In 2021, Minister Delegate for Health and Social Services, Mr. Lionel Carmant, and the DPJ director faced legal notices over a case of negligence involving two children placed in an inappropriate foster family, resulting in severe psychological trauma. Despite this, the situation remains concerning, and in 2023, Minister Carmant introduced Bill 15, prioritizing the interests of the child over those of parents and increasing state intervention. However, the state-run foster care system still grapples with deeply ingrained problems.

Today, the heart-wrenching story of Mélissa Ouellet serves as a stark reminder that abuse and negligence persist within Quebec's Department of Youth Protection, and there is little indication that this issue will be resolved anytime soon.

"At the slightest cry, the neighbors call the police and it's traumatic to deal with youth protection. I thought it was going to be a positive help, but in the end it only brings me and my child anxiety," mentioned Melissa Ouellet. "We are asking Youth Protection to take action regarding concerns about my daughter's mental and physical health and anything related to sexual touching at the foster home. We are still without answers from youth protection for several months."

Urgent action and comprehensive reform are necessary to protect the well-being and safety of vulnerable children in the province.