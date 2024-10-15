Alberta-based class-action lawsuit seeks justice for those harmed by COVID-19 vaccines

Law firm Rath & Company has filed a class-action lawsuit against the federal and Alberta provincial governments on behalf of Albertans who have suffered debilitating injuries from the COVID-19 vaccines.

The lawsuit claims that the governments engaged in “unlawful, negligent, inadequate, improper, unfair, and deceptive practices” related to the warning, promotion, and distribution of these novel pharmaceutical products.

At the heart of the claim is Carrie Sakamoto, a young mother from Lethbridge whose personal vaccine injury 10.5 million-dollar lawsuit pivoted into a class action, representing potentially thousands of Albertans facing debilitating, long-term effects from the widely promoted but highly controversial COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

Sakamoto’s legal team, led by lawyers Jeffrey Rath and Eva Chipiuk, argues that the government intentionally withheld crucial information about the vaccines before mandating them. Rath emphasizes that their case challenges the blanket assumption that the vaccines are safe and effective, and the goal of a trial would be to enter into public record evidence proving otherwise.

The lawsuit is scheduled for a case management hearing tomorrow, a crucial step where the key issues in dispute will be identified. However, Rath criticizes this as a “delay tactic” and an “abuse of process.”

Chipiuk points to the government's failure to adequately address the severity of vaccine injuries, which have been largely ignored by programs like the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP).

This lawsuit is more than just a legal battle — it’s an urgent call for accountability and a potential precedent for future public health responses. As legal action unfolds, will this be Canadians' only hope for the government to take responsibility for the widespread harm caused by its vaccine rollout?