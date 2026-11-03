Alberta bill would let minister cap tuition by order and force campuses to adopt neutrality policies

Alberta Advanced Education Minister Miles McDougall has unveiled legislation that would let the advanced education minister cap tuition by order and would require every post-secondary institution to adopt policies on institutional neutrality and freedom of expression.

Bill 38, the Advanced Education Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, also sets minimum standards for student codes of conduct and changes how engineering technologists are regulated.

Starting in the 2027-28 academic year, the minister would be able to set maximum tuition by ministerial order rather than through the existing framework. Tuition increases for current domestic students would be limited to two per cent. That protection applies to students already enrolled. The fact sheet does not say what limits, if any, would apply to incoming students or international students.

Institutions would have to adopt an institutional neutrality policy, meaning they would generally refrain from taking official positions on political and social issues, along with a freedom-of-expression policy. The details of both, including how they would be enforced, are to be set out in regulations that have not yet been released.

The bill would also set minimum standards that student codes of conduct must meet. The specific standards are likewise left to regulation.

Bill 38 amends the Professional Governance Act so that APEGA, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta, would be the sole regulator of a merged class of limited licensees. That ends the current arrangement where the class is jointly regulated with ASET, the Association of Science and Engineering Technology Professionals of Alberta.

Asked by Rebel News whether institutions that break their neutrality policies would face consequences such as funding holdbacks, or whether the policies are only guidelines, McDougall said penalties are expected but have not been decided.

"There have to be some consequences if you don't follow the rules and the law," he said, adding that specific penalties "will be done by regulation" in consultation with post-secondary stakeholders to determine "what would be reasonable."

.@CoryBMorgan asked about consequences for breaking neutrality. Alberta Minister Myles McDougall: "Well, we would expect that there probably will be some, you know, there have to be some consequences if you don't follow the rules and the law." pic.twitter.com/GT7jYGkU3s — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 3, 2026

Pressed on whether universities could get around the free-expression rules by charging controversial speakers extra security fees, cancelling events over threatened protests, or letting protesters shut down lawful events, McDougall did not say whether that would be an offence.

"The expectation is that the institutions will provide the environment, the neutral environment, for different points of view, including those that may not be popular, to be expressed," he said. "We will leave it up to institutions to make sure how they manage that, but the principles are going to be clear and we will be making sure that the regulations reflect that."

.@CoryBMorgan asked about protesters shutting down events. Minister Myles McDougall: "The expectation is that the institutions will provide the environment, the neutral environment for different points of view, including those that may not be popular, to be expressed." pic.twitter.com/nyaqhPsGlq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 3, 2026

Responding to a separate question about university autonomy, McDougall said institutions "receive taxpayers' funding and they also have to be accountable to taxpayers."

Much of the bill's practical effect will depend on regulations still to come. Questions remain over how neutrality breaches would be judged and enforced, what protections students facing discipline would have, and how institutions would make up for revenue lost to tuition caps.