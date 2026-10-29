Alberta bill would standardize report cards and make daycares tell parents about abuse allegations

Alberta’s government has introduced legislation it says will give parents more information about what happens in their children’s schools and daycares.

Bill 35, Securing Parental Involvement, would amend both the Education Act and the Early Learning and Child Care Act. Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides tabled it in the legislature on Thursday.

“We’re putting parents at the centre of their children’s education by providing clearer information, greater transparency and stronger opportunities for families to stay informed and involved,” Nicolaides said in a statement.

School names

The bill amends An Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classrooms and Amend the Education Act, 2026. Public school boards would need ministerial approval before they begin any process to name or rename a school building. Once the minister signs off, boards could carry on with local consultation and make the final decision.

Report cards, PD days and parent complaints

If passed, the bill would let the minister set provincial standards for report cards. School boards would still choose the format and how report cards are delivered.

School authorities would also have to publicly disclose what happens on professional development days and other non-instructional days, including training, planning and preparation, within 60 calendar days of each day. That requirement would cover public and separate boards, francophone authorities, charter schools and accredited independent schools.

School boards would have to set up a process for parent concerns that can’t be resolved at the school level. Parents would still be expected to go through the school and board first. The province also plans an online tool to help families navigate complaints and to flag province-wide problems.

The education changes would take effect on proclamation, which the government expects in time for the 2027–28 school year.

Daycares

On child care, licensed providers would be required to tell all families about significant compliance problems and enforcement actions, including penalties and changes or conditions placed on their licence.

Where a critical incident involves potentially criminal allegations of child abuse or neglect and a ministry-approved safety plan is put in place, provincial licensing staff could order the provider to notify every family at the program. Following those safety plans would become a legal requirement, and providers would have to make them available to parents. If a provider can’t or won’t notify families, the province could do it directly.

The government says not every critical incident would be shared with all families, and that it would weigh privacy and active police investigations case by case.

The province could also weigh an applicant’s experience, finances and compliance record with other regulators before issuing or renewing a daycare licence. It would gain power to set expiry dates and renewal rules for early childhood educator certifications.

“Parents deserve confidence that their children are safe and well cared for,” Nicolaides said.

The child-care changes would take effect March 1, 2027. Alberta’s licensed child-care system serves more than 145,000 children, according to the province.