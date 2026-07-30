Alberta Fact Check: Alberta gets housing funds, Ottawa gains more control over local projects

New federal funding for housing infrastructure only bakes in another layer to the approval process.

Cory Morgan
  |   July 30, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Nothing comes from Ottawa without strings, and the recently announced federal funding for Alberta housing infrastructure is no exception. While Premier Smith stood side-by-side with Prime Minister Carney announcing what is framed as a victory in federal/provincial partnerships, what really was accomplished was to more deeply embed federal authority into areas of provincial and local jurisdiction.

New projects for housing are already mired in red tape and approval requirements. With increased dependency upon federal funding, another layer of approval has now been baked in. Alberta is tasked with identifying and prioritizing projects according to regional needs but must submit them for potential federal review and approval. Projects can and likely will be delayed as federal bureaucrats set bars for environmental, density or social impacts driven by federal ideological goals rather than actual local needs.

Under the Constitution Act, provinces hold primary jurisdiction over municipal institutions, property, and local matters. Housing supply, land-use planning, zoning, and most municipal infrastructure fall squarely in that domain. The federal government has no general legislative power over these subjects. In holding part of the purse strings, the federal government will take de facto control of infrastructure planning.

Just as provinces are given sole authority over the delivery of healthcare, the federal government exerts control over how the care is delivered by withholding healthcare transfer dollars to provinces that don’t comply with the Canada Health Act. It gives provinces all of the responsibilities but limits local control.

Provinces increasingly have become delivery agents for federally shaped programs with these cost-sharing agreements. Premiers should be demanding federal transfers of funds come directly to the provinces without conditions. The funds came from Alberta taxpayers in the first place. Continued capitulation dilutes local authority.

Unconditional transfers would respect provincial prioritization and better preserve the division of powers. The current model does the opposite: it treats local water and wastewater systems as instruments of national housing strategy, with Ottawa retaining meaningful control points.

Alberta has been growing quickly, and it has led to strains on housing infrastructure. The province should expect transfers of the funds it sends to Ottawa to help deal with that. In giving control to the federal government, though, it isn’t a victory for Albertans. It is just another in what has been a growing series of compromises and capitulations from Premier Smith to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

If a person wants to see what housing and water delivery infrastructure looks like under federal control, they need only look to any Indigenous reserve to see how well services are delivered and maintained.

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Cory Morgan

Cory Morgan is an Alberta-based columnist, political commentator, and longtime advocate for Western Canadian independence. He is the author of the recently updated book The Sovereigntist’s Handbook, a grassroots guide for independence supporters and political activists.

http://sovereigntistshandbook.com/

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