Alberta Fact Check: Alberta isn't just carrying its own weight. It's carrying Canada.
The data clearly shows why many Albertans believe the province could be economically viable on its own.
A look at 2024 GDP per capita figures helps explain why Alberta continues to be Canada's economic engine. According to the chart, Alberta leads every province with a GDP per capita of $96,544, well above the national average of $75,336. Saskatchewan ranks second at $90,425, while every other province falls below the Canadian average or only slightly exceeds it.
The numbers reinforce a broader trend. Alberta consistently generates more economic output per person than any other province while contributing billions more to the federal treasury than it receives back through fiscal transfers. According to the Fraser Institute, Alberta has been Canada's largest net contributor to Confederation for decades, with cumulative net contributions reaching into the hundreds of billions of dollars.
Canadian Provinces ranked by per capita GDP.— John Tomkinson (@johnwtomkinson) July 15, 2026
And people wonder why Ottawa is afraid of Alberta Independence!
Once Saskatchewan joins us, the federal budget won’t balance itself unless they re-tax the grocery benefit money they throw around. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DBnJcWBgOw
Critics often dismiss Alberta independence as an emotional or fringe movement. But these figures help explain why many Albertans believe the province would be economically viable on its own. Alberta already has the country's highest GDP per capita, one of the strongest labour markets, abundant natural resources, and a comparatively young population.
The chart also underscores an uncomfortable reality for Ottawa: the federal government relies heavily on wealth generated in Alberta to help fund programs across the country. While GDP per capita alone doesn't determine government revenues, stronger economic output generally translates into higher incomes, corporate profits, and tax revenues.
I don’t need to cite my own graph. Excel and research are wonderful tools for those able to seek facts. Want the data set?— John Tomkinson (@johnwtomkinson) July 15, 2026
Ranked List (Provinces Only, 2024 Nominal GDP per Capita in CAD)
1. Alberta — $96,544 (highest among provinces, driven by energy/resources)
2.…
That doesn't prove Alberta should separate; that is for Albertans, and Albertans alone, to decide. However, it does undermine claims that the province couldn't stand on its own economically. The province already produces substantially more wealth per resident than the Canadian average while continuing to subsidize the rest of the federation through equalization and other federal fiscal transfers.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila
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COMMENTS
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-07-15 14:13:14 -0400 Flag“But but but Alberta is landlocked!” So are a number of European countries such as Switzerland and they’ve survived for hundreds of years.