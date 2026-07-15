Alberta Fact Check: Alberta isn't just carrying its own weight. It's carrying Canada.

A look at 2024 GDP per capita figures helps explain why Alberta continues to be Canada's economic engine. According to the chart, Alberta leads every province with a GDP per capita of $96,544, well above the national average of $75,336. Saskatchewan ranks second at $90,425, while every other province falls below the Canadian average or only slightly exceeds it.

The numbers reinforce a broader trend. Alberta consistently generates more economic output per person than any other province while contributing billions more to the federal treasury than it receives back through fiscal transfers. According to the Fraser Institute, Alberta has been Canada's largest net contributor to Confederation for decades, with cumulative net contributions reaching into the hundreds of billions of dollars.

Canadian Provinces ranked by per capita GDP.



And people wonder why Ottawa is afraid of Alberta Independence!



Once Saskatchewan joins us, the federal budget won’t balance itself unless they re-tax the grocery benefit money they throw around. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DBnJcWBgOw — John Tomkinson (@johnwtomkinson) July 15, 2026

Critics often dismiss Alberta independence as an emotional or fringe movement. But these figures help explain why many Albertans believe the province would be economically viable on its own. Alberta already has the country's highest GDP per capita, one of the strongest labour markets, abundant natural resources, and a comparatively young population.

The chart also underscores an uncomfortable reality for Ottawa: the federal government relies heavily on wealth generated in Alberta to help fund programs across the country. While GDP per capita alone doesn't determine government revenues, stronger economic output generally translates into higher incomes, corporate profits, and tax revenues.

I don’t need to cite my own graph. Excel and research are wonderful tools for those able to seek facts. Want the data set?



Ranked List (Provinces Only, 2024 Nominal GDP per Capita in CAD)

1. Alberta — $96,544 (highest among provinces, driven by energy/resources)

2.… — John Tomkinson (@johnwtomkinson) July 15, 2026

That doesn't prove Alberta should separate; that is for Albertans, and Albertans alone, to decide. However, it does undermine claims that the province couldn't stand on its own economically. The province already produces substantially more wealth per resident than the Canadian average while continuing to subsidize the rest of the federation through equalization and other federal fiscal transfers.