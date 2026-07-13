Alberta Fact Check: Alberta isn't just leading Canada's economy — it's carrying the country's job market
Alberta accounted for a disproportionately large share of the new jobs created in Canada over the past year.
Nearly 80% of all net jobs created in Canada over the past year were created in Alberta, despite the province accounting for only about 12% of the country's population.
And Alberta is doing it despite Ottawa's job-killing policies: pipeline restrictions, carbon taxes, emissions caps, regulatory delays and investment uncertainty imposed by the federal government.
That is the real story. Alberta is outperforming while dragging the anchor of Confederation behind it.
Imagine what this province could become with full control over its own tax policy, energy development, infrastructure, immigration and trade.
Meta to build $13 billion Alberta data centre, its first in Canada— cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) July 8, 2026
Smith "The project will create more than 3,000 construction jobs, support 300 operational jobs, and generate approximately 250 million annually in benefits for Albertans, including through royalties, taxes,… pic.twitter.com/vv6Zqbgs1T
Alberta is already keeping Canada's head above water. Without Ottawa weighing it down, it could do far more than survive.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila