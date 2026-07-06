Alberta Fact Check: Alberta nurse’s union claims independence would end pensions and public health care, among other things

In leaving the constraints of the federal legislation governing health care, Alberta could embrace European and Asian models that offer universal coverage for citizens and have superior outcomes when compared to Canada’s failing system.

In Canada, the only remedy for any health care ailments is to prescribe more money to it, which only feeds the unions further, while patients pass away awaiting care. Independence offers an opportunity for much-needed reform.

The union claims that independence would put pensions at risk.

The Canada Pension Plan is transferable. A person may reside in any country they choose; they are still entitled to collect from the plan they contributed to. In the unlikely scenario where the Canadian government felt it could steal the pension entitlements from Albertans, the balance could be reduced from any debt Alberta would consider assuming upon independence.

The CPP benefits owed to Albertans, paltry as they are, are perfectly safe. The nurse’s union pensions are only at risk from the management of the union entrusted with the principle. That’s between the nurses and their union representatives.

The release claims an independent Alberta would reduce or eliminate labour protections. There has been no claim or indication that any independence leaders or citizens in general are interested in eliminating collective bargaining rights or safety regulations.

The union asserts that labour mobility will be impacted by independence. That’s rich considering the current interprovincial barriers for health care workers are often more difficult to navigate than international ones. There is plenty of demand for health care workers in all jurisdictions within and outside of Canada. Mobility won’t be an issue.

The release finishes by saying independence threatens treaty rights. That realm is completely outside of the union's wheelhouse, and it shows with their clear lack of knowledge on the issue. No treaties are threatened by independence today any more than they were when Trudeau Sr. repatriated the constitution.

Governments can change while treaties remain. Independence will cover 98.7 percent of the province, which was forever ceded in the treaties, while Indigenous bands can maintain the 1.3 percent, which is reserve land.

The status quo serves union leaders well. Particularly in fields with mandated monopolies such as health care. Unfortunately, it serves citizens terribly as access to health care in Canada has become a chronic problem, making it sink in all measures of health care performance internationally.

Unfortunately, health care unions are more concerned with maintaining a failing system for their own benefit rather than seeking reforms which may help ailing and dying citizens awaiting care. Independence offers a way to break free from the current health care system which is in a spiral to the bottom.