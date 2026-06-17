Alberta Fact Check: Alberta sent Ottawa $321.9 billion more than it got back. So who depends on whom?

Albertans contributed $321.9 billion more to federal finances than they received back between 2007-08 and 2026-27, according to a new report from the Fraser Institute.

The report, Illustrating Albertans' Contribution to the Rest of Canada, found Alberta was Canada's largest net contributor to Confederation over the period examined. Alberta's net contribution was nearly four times larger than British Columbia's and more than five times larger than Ontario's.

Perhaps the most striking finding is what would happen without Alberta's contribution.

According to the report, taxpayers in the rest of Canada would have had to pay an average of $1,007 more per year to maintain current federal spending levels without Alberta's net fiscal contribution.

Read the report here:

Illustrating Albertans' Contribution to the Rest of Canada

The findings arrive as debate intensifies over Alberta's future within Confederation and ahead of the province's planned referendum this fall. Opponents of Alberta sovereignty frequently argue that Alberta benefits enormously from remaining in Canada and would struggle economically on its own.

The Fraser Institute report does not address whether Alberta should become independent. It does, however, raise questions about the claim that Alberta is financially dependent on the rest of the country.

According to the report, Alberta has been a substantial net contributor to federal revenues for nearly two decades, while every other province has been a net recipient.

If Alberta is being treated fairly within Confederation, and if Albertans are merely being ungrateful when they raise concerns about equalization, energy policy, emissions caps, tanker bans, or federal interference in resource development, why has Alberta spent decades contributing hundreds of billions of dollars more than it received back?

For nearly twenty years, Alberta has been helping carry Canada.

The question many Albertans are now asking is whether they are getting enough in return.