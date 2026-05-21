Alberta fact check: Amanda Alvaro and Jordan Leichnitz speculate about 'foreign interference' despite no verified signatures and no RCMP evidence

CBC’s panel coverage of Alberta’s independence petition is increasingly drifting from analysis into outright speculation.

On a recent panel, Liberal strategist Amanda Alvaro and NDP strategist Jordan Leichnitz questioned the integrity and legitimacy of the Alberta independence referendum process, with Leichnitz suggesting the movement exists in a context of potential American interference.

Jordan Leichnitz on Danielle Smith's irresponsible push for a sovereignty question: "This whole conversation is happening in a context where we have a southern neighbour who's expressed very keen interest in what's happening in Alberta, in what's happening with sovereignty… pic.twitter.com/oBfZJp5uz6 — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) May 20, 2026

Leichnitz claimed:

“This whole conversation is happening in a context where we have a southern neighbour who's expressed very keen interest in what's happening in Alberta...”

There is currently no verified evidence of foreign interference in Alberta’s referendum petition process.

In fact, even Reuters — hardly a separatist-friendly outlet — reported that while allegations and “concerns” have circulated, the signatures submitted by organizers have not yet been verified by Elections Alberta.

That distinction matters.

At this stage:

The petition signatures are have not yet been reviewed by Elections Alberta.

No referendum has been approved by cabinet.

No law enforcement agency has announced evidence that a foreign government interfered in the petition drive itself.

And despite repeated insinuations in media panels and commentary, the RCMP has not publicly stated that foreign actors manipulated the Alberta referendum petition process.

Danielle Smith: "I've got the security clearance. I'm getting my briefing in the coming weeks. But my public safety minister has already confirmed with the RCMP that there's no evidence at this point that there is any interference from a foreign entity in Alberta politics." pic.twitter.com/uqV900X0Qx — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) May 8, 2026

What has happened is that some Alberta separatist figures met with U.S. State Department officials — meetings that were publicly acknowledged and widely reported. But diplomatic meetings and actual election interference are not the same thing, no matter how badly CBC panels want to blur the distinction.

David Cochrane: You've been meeting with the Americans, going across the border...



Jeff Rath: The other side ... they're the ones that are actually being funded by foreign sources and you know uh... that are tied to communist China pic.twitter.com/Ye7Z010yuu — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) May 14, 2026

Meanwhile, CBC continues to platform speculative commentary implying shadowy American involvement while offering little factual grounding and few corrections when panelists drift into conjecture.

Yet viewers are repeatedly being asked to accept insinuation as evidence.