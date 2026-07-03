Alberta Fact Check: Are higher wages, lower taxes and more jobs bad for workers?

The Alberta Federation of Labour's "Don't Let This Be Our Last Canada Day" statement claims separatism is a direct threat to "jobs, wages and pensions" and says Alberta workers are better off remaining in Canada.

That claim is more political argument than established fact.

North Dakota provides an uncomfortable comparison for those arguing that more government intervention is always better for workers. A neighbouring oil-and-gas jurisdiction with fewer federal constraints on resource development produces about C$112,900 in GDP per person, compared with Alberta's roughly C$73,200.

Supporters of Alberta independence argue that Ottawa's emissions cap, tanker ban, carbon taxes and regulatory hurdles have prevented Alberta from realizing its full economic potential. The question for workers isn't whether prosperity is good for them. It's whether Alberta could generate more of it without federal policies that they see as job-killing.

Alberta already consistently has some of the highest wages in Canada, the highest GDP per capita, and among the lowest provincial tax burdens.

The province's energy sector also generates some of the highest-paying blue-collar jobs in the country. Supporters of independence argue that if Alberta retained more of its wealth, reduced federal regulation, and had greater control over taxation and resource development, workers could see even more economic opportunity rather than less.

So, when unions warn that independence would hurt workers, the better question is: compared to what? A resource economy allowed to develop, or one kept on a federal leash?

The AFL's statement also glosses over an uncomfortable reality for organized labour: union membership and dues depend on the size and influence of the unionized workforce. Policies that generate strong private-sector growth, higher wages and plentiful jobs can reduce workers' dependence on unions as intermediaries, particularly in industries where workers already command premium wages.

That doesn't mean unions are inherently opposed to prosperity. Many unions have fought for better wages, pensions and workplace protections. But it is fair to note that labour organizations also have institutional interests of their own, including maintaining membership and political influence.

The AFL is entitled to oppose separation and campaign for Canada. What it cannot claim as an established fact is that Alberta independence would automatically lead to lower wages, fewer jobs or poorer workers.