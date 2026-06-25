Alberta Fact Check: Are there no conservatives campaigning for the federalist side in Alberta?

Both Pierre Poilievre and Danielle Smith have been campaigning against Alberta's independence movement.

Cory Morgan
  |   June 25, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: Facebook / Thomas A. Lukaszuk

In a video posted to X, Forever Canadian founder Thomas Lukaszuk claims conservatives have been invisible on the federalist front. He stated, “They must be so far behind me that I can’t see them,” and that they are “nowhere to be noticed.”

It’s refreshing to see Lukaszuk fully admit he doesn’t identify as a conservative in any way, but his claim that conservatives aren’t campaigning for the federalist side doesn’t hold water.

The group “Vote to Stay” founded by Monte Solberg and Tyler Shandro, was registered and active with Elections Alberta well before Lukaszuk’s group appeared on the site. Perhaps Thomas should have been looking in front of him rather than behind to see where the conservatives were.

Jason Kenney has participated in two debates with Keith Wilson and has been consistently advocating for federalism. Lukaszuk, on the other hand, has avoided all opportunities to debate and make his case.

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre has been openly campaigning against Alberta’s independence and has vowed to continue to do so.

Alberta’s Premier Danielle Smith has been heavily campaigning against Alberta’s independence and made the dubious claim that independence would cost the province $400 billion in transition costs.

Not only have some prominent conservatives been campaigning against Alberta’s independence, but they have been doing so more visibly and effectively than Thomas Lukaszuk’s group has. Mr. Lukaszuk has never let the truth get in the way of his narrative though.

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Cory Morgan

Cory Morgan is an Alberta-based columnist, political commentator, and longtime advocate for Western Canadian independence. He is the author of the recently updated book The Sovereigntist’s Handbook, a grassroots guide for independence supporters and political activists.

http://sovereigntistshandbook.com/

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