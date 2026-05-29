Alberta Fact Check: B.C. University instructor calls Alberta’s secessionist movement a temper tantrum. It's not.

Instructor in Human Resource Management at Capilano University, Trevor McFadyen wrote a Globe and Mail column where he said, “Alberta separatism increasingly resembles not a serious constitutional project, but a cathartic temper tantrum that threatens to implode and take Albertans with it.”

This column is the latest in a string of strong anti-independence voices from central-Canadian outlets, landing after Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s referendum announcement. It follows in a theme of insulting dismissiveness of the concerns being expressed by well over a third of Albertans who feel it may be time to leave the federation.

The current independence movement in Alberta is much deeper than a temper tantrum. It is the culmination of decades of alienation due to restrictive and even hostile policies from Ottawa that have impacted Alberta’s economy and social well-being.

McFadyen then goes into the prevarication that the movement is a product of foreign interference saying, “Foreign influencers and online networks are amplifying grievance and animosity online. The result is governance by rage and resentment.”

The movement is very much home grown and anybody residing within the province certainly knows it. The claims that independence sentiment is being driven by foreign players has been debunked many times.

The events in motion do represent a serious constitutional project. While the October 19 referendum isn’t binding, it could lead to a Clarity Act compliant question on a subsequent ballot. A yes vote on that ballot would have very serious constitutional implications. Nothing shy of real constitutional reform, if not secession will put the issue to bed and discussions of what that entails have been ongoing.

The independence movement is built upon a foundation of historical national injustices. And it’s driven by frustrated citizens, not foreign instigators.

In fact, the most evident effort to be seen by groups or people outside of Alberta to influence the referendum results has been from columnists just like Mr. McFadyen who feels his view from the cloistered confines of British Columbian academia covers the thoughts of aggrieved Albertans.

If anything, the insulting tone is moving fence-sitters on the independence issue into the sovereignty camp.