Alberta Fact Check: CBC says the independence movement mostly lives online. Alberta keeps showing up in person.

Supporters of Alberta's independence movement have hosted countless well-attended events throughout the province.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 10, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Gilberto Mesquita - stock.adobe.com

CBC claims Alberta's independence debate "tends to live mostly online," adding that while social media "is full of talk," the movement is "harder to find in real life." 

Really? Then CBC isn't looking

Because the people actually driving this movement seem to have missed that memo.

If Alberta's independence movement only exists online, who exactly were the 7,000 grassroots volunteers who spent four months collecting 301,000 handwritten signatures in one of the coldest Alberta winters in recent memory? Those weren't digital signatures. They were gathered face-to-face outside grocery stores, at community events, on doorsteps and street corners across the province.

If it's only online, why are Let's Talk Alberta town halls happening across Alberta week after week? Some evenings feature two meetings in different communities because organizers can't keep up with demand.

If it's only online, why are roughly a dozen registered Third Party Advertisers conducting daily lawn sign drop-offs, with thousands of Alberta's Choice referendum signs appearing on front lawns across the province?

And if it's only online, how do you explain what happened in Sundre?

When the Sundre Pro Rodeo Parade was cancelled, approximately 500 vehicles turned out for a pro-Alberta cruise through town instead. That's a lot of people to dismiss as keyboard warriors. Reuters itself reported that the cancelled parade became one of the defining real-world flashpoints in Alberta's referendum debate. 

Then there was lawyer Keith Wilson's pancake breakfast. Announced only days beforehand, it drew roughly 1,000 attendees and reached capacity.

That's not an online movement.

That's people getting in their trucks, driving across Alberta, taking time away from their families and showing up.

None of this proves a majority of Albertans support independence. Time will tell. But that's a very different claim than CBC's suggestion that the movement mostly exists on social media. 

A movement that can recruit thousands of volunteers, collect over 300,000 signatures by hand, fill town halls, pack pancake breakfasts, replace a rodeo parade with hundreds of vehicles, and organize daily sign campaigns isn't confined to Facebook or X.

Albertans can debate whether independence is a good idea. That's the point of a referendum.

But pretending this is merely an internet phenomenon ignores what's happening in community halls, on rural highways, at rodeos, on front lawns and in towns across Alberta.

Like it or not, this isn't just a social media movement anymore. It's a grassroots political movement that has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to organize in the real world.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta's independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.