Alberta Fact Check: CBC says the independence movement mostly lives online. Alberta keeps showing up in person.

CBC claims Alberta's independence debate "tends to live mostly online," adding that while social media "is full of talk," the movement is "harder to find in real life."

Really? Then CBC isn't looking.

Because the people actually driving this movement seem to have missed that memo.

DRONE VIEW FROM EDMONTON: Aerial footage confirms it — massive momentum for Alberta independence as thousands wait for hours to sign the petition.#AlbertaIndependence pic.twitter.com/fGKZZCvSZI — Rise Of Alberta (@RiseOfAlberta) January 18, 2026

If Alberta's independence movement only exists online, who exactly were the 7,000 grassroots volunteers who spent four months collecting 301,000 handwritten signatures in one of the coldest Alberta winters in recent memory? Those weren't digital signatures. They were gathered face-to-face outside grocery stores, at community events, on doorsteps and street corners across the province.

THIS IS HISTORIC. Edmonton turnout is unreal — thousands and thousands of people waiting to sign the Independence petition to choose a new path and protect the next generation from Canada’s downward spiral. pic.twitter.com/DW3tbjzLAK — Rise Of Alberta (@RiseOfAlberta) January 18, 2026

If it's only online, why are Let's Talk Alberta town halls happening across Alberta week after week? Some evenings feature two meetings in different communities because organizers can't keep up with demand.

If it's only online, why are roughly a dozen registered Third Party Advertisers conducting daily lawn sign drop-offs, with thousands of Alberta's Choice referendum signs appearing on front lawns across the province?

Cory Morgan the man behind a pro-separation electronic billboard in Taber, Alberta, who says the town ordered its removal as a “nuisance” but vows to install more signs with the message “You’re not stopping us.” pic.twitter.com/Zzkm7qQPnA — Nathan Cooke (@CelticAshes) June 14, 2026

And if it's only online, how do you explain what happened in Sundre?

When the Sundre Pro Rodeo Parade was cancelled, approximately 500 vehicles turned out for a pro-Alberta cruise through town instead. That's a lot of people to dismiss as keyboard warriors. Reuters itself reported that the cancelled parade became one of the defining real-world flashpoints in Alberta's referendum debate.

'They tried to cancel the parade': Hundreds of Albertans roll into Sundre after rodeo parade shutdown



When the Sundre Pro Rodeo Association cancelled this year's rodeo parade amid controversy surrounding a proposed pro-Alberta float, many thought the tradition was over.… pic.twitter.com/3gLcCsvfCs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 23, 2026

Then there was lawyer Keith Wilson's pancake breakfast. Announced only days beforehand, it drew roughly 1,000 attendees and reached capacity.

⁨🎥⁩ ⁨The momentum is real.



In less than 3 weeks, Albertans have donated over $225,000 to Let Alberta Decide.



We sold out 1,000 Stampede Breakfast spots in just 5 days.



Our digital campaign is built, and large signs are being prepared for Calgary and Edmonton as we ramp up… pic.twitter.com/JJ4IZgbAdz — Keith Wilson (@ikwilson) July 9, 2026

That's not an online movement.

That's people getting in their trucks, driving across Alberta, taking time away from their families and showing up.

None of this proves a majority of Albertans support independence. Time will tell. But that's a very different claim than CBC's suggestion that the movement mostly exists on social media.

A movement that can recruit thousands of volunteers, collect over 300,000 signatures by hand, fill town halls, pack pancake breakfasts, replace a rodeo parade with hundreds of vehicles, and organize daily sign campaigns isn't confined to Facebook or X.

Albertans can debate whether independence is a good idea. That's the point of a referendum.

But pretending this is merely an internet phenomenon ignores what's happening in community halls, on rural highways, at rodeos, on front lawns and in towns across Alberta.

Like it or not, this isn't just a social media movement anymore. It's a grassroots political movement that has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to organize in the real world.