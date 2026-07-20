Alberta Fact Check: CBC takes on the immigration questions Albertans will vote on this fall

Question 10 on Alberta's upcoming referendum has dominated the news scroll while the first nine, which will be put to citizens this fall, have been overlooked.

The state broadcaster posted an article covering the immigration questions but only added comments from an immigration lawyer and an immigration advocate. They neglected to find Albertans supporting the Yes side of the question. Though, to be fair, apparently Alberta’s minister of immigration didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The questions on immigration being asked of the public in the referendum are below:

Do you support the Government of Alberta taking increased control over immigration for the purposes of decreasing immigration to more sustainable levels, prioritizing economic migration and giving Albertans first priority on new employment opportunities? Do you support the Government of Alberta introducing a law mandating that only Canadian citizens, permanent residents and individuals with an Alberta-approved immigration status will be eligible for provincially-funded programs, such as health care, education and other social services? Assuming that all Canadian citizens and permanent residents continue to qualify for social support programs as they do now, do you support the Government of Alberta introducing a law requiring all individuals with a non-permanent legal immigration status to reside in Alberta for at least 12 months before qualifying for any provincially-funded social support programs? Assuming that all Canadian citizens and permanent residents continue to qualify for public health care and education as they do now, do you support the Government of Alberta charging a reasonable fee or premium to individuals with a non-permanent immigration status living in Alberta for their and their family’s use of the healthcare and education systems? Do you support the Government of Alberta introducing a law requiring individuals to provide proof of citizenship, such as a passport, birth certificate or citizenship card, to vote in an Alberta provincial election?

On the first question, they ensure to note that Premier Smith had endorsed increased immigration a few years ago and that immigration levels have already dropped. It’s implied that the issues caused by mass immigration have already been addressed.

Albertans may want to give the government a mandate to ensure the floodgates aren’t opened again. What is questionable is whether or not the provincial government could stop another federal government-inspired wave of immigrants even if it had such a mandate.

Questions 2-4 speak to the costs of providing services to temporary immigrants. Premier Smith likened it to providing services to tourists, and many people surely feel the same way on the issue. Schools and medical facilities are under strain, full of citizens, as it is.

Not only are there issues with temporary immigrants, but also with illegal ones.

In Ontario, a recent tribunal found that illegal immigrants are entitled to welfare payments. Concerns about these costs and these kinds of rulings are not invalid.

The CBC neglects to examine the costs of providing services to temporary immigrants in Alberta. Most estimates place the cost at over $700 million, and that excludes hospital costs. The expenses aren’t negligible.

The article dismisses question five as being an American talking point and of little relevance.

Requiring proof of citizenship in voting is not an unreasonable ask, though, and with a decade of mass immigration filling Alberta’s cities, elections could be impacted by temporary immigrants. Adding citizenship status to driver’s licenses is a step the provincial government has already taken in anticipation of checking voter eligibility in elections.

There is more to the referendum coming on October 19 than just a question on unity. Voters will need to look beyond what’s presented by the state broadcaster to make informed decisions when marking the ballot.