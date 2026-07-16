Alberta Fact Check: Could Alberta and Quebec Indigenous groups form an alliance against the independence movement in Alberta?

Treaty 8 Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi spoke of working together with Quebec Indigenous bands to fight against the independence movement in Alberta while attending the annual gathering of the Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa this week. Mercredi said, “We had a discussion yesterday with the Quebec chiefs,” and added, “We talked about the separation issue and how we can work together.”

While Mercredi implied a productive dialogue had occurred and a potential relationship with Quebec chiefs was being developed, statements from Quebec’s Indigenous leadership told a different tale.

Francis Verreault-Paul, Regional Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador, said, “I don’t think we gave any advice,” and added, “The context is different from what was experienced in 1995 and 1980.”

Indigenous leaders in Quebec were active in campaigning against independence during the two referenda held. But they took a different approach from Alberta leaders. Several bands held their own parallel referenda on their reserves to make a statement against the independence movement. They also campaigned actively on the Yes side. They never tried to shut down the democratic process in holding a provincewide vote, however.

The approach of Quebec’s Indigenous leaders is in sharp contrast with that of Chief Mercredi, who has demanded the referendum not be held and has called for Premier Danielle Smith to be investigated for treason.

The reception from Quebec’s Indigenous representatives to Chief Mercredi’s overtures appears to be chilly at best. They may choose to share some advice for him down the road, but the chances of forming any sort of alliance or united front are slim. Quebec’s chiefs appear more interested in dealing with domestic concerns rather than stepping into the Alberta debate.