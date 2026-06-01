Alberta Fact Check: Dimitri Soudas' Alberta separation checklist Includes a coast guard, maritime borders. Alberta has no coastline

Former Conservative strategist Dimitri Soudas is the latest commentator trying to convince Albertans that even discussing sovereignty is too complicated to contemplate.

In a post on X, Soudas responded to the idea that a referendum could lead to Alberta independence by rattling off a lengthy list of issues that would require negotiation, including national debt, pensions, treaties, military assets, banking regulations, border arrangements, and international trade agreements.

His conclusion?

"Independence is the easy word. That list is the actual job."

Well, yes.

Nobody serious in Alberta's sovereignty movement believes a referendum on independence would magically transform Alberta into a country the next morning. Even the Supreme Court of Canada's landmark 1998 Quebec Secession Reference established that a clear referendum result would create a constitutional obligation to negotiate—not instant separation.

That's exactly why Albertans are asking for a referendum in the first place.

But Soudas' list is notable not only for its length, but for some of the items included.

For example, Alberta would apparently need to negotiate "maritime borders."

Alberta is landlocked.

It would also need to determine the future of its "coast guard."

Again, Alberta is landlocked.

“Just vote yes and we’re our own country.”



Cool. Here’s the actual to-do list you’d have to negotiate first



You’d have to settle:

→ Share of the national debt

→ Split of federal assets

→ Embassies & foreign property

→ Crown corporations

→ Federal pensions

→ Keep the… pic.twitter.com/Zf8pKrMgcp — Dimitris Soudas 🇨🇦⚜️🇬🇷☦️ 13.12.1943 (@DimitrisSoudas) May 30, 2026

Many of the issues Soudas raises are real. Debt division would have to be negotiated. Citizenship arrangements would need to be settled. Trade agreements would need to be addressed.

But none of these are unique to Alberta.

Every modern country that has peacefully emerged from a larger federation has had to negotiate similar questions. The breakup of Czechoslovakia, the independence of Baltic states, and countless other constitutional transitions all involved complex negotiations.

Complexity is not an argument against democracy. However, neither are imaginary coastlines.