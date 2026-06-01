Alberta Fact Check: Dimitri Soudas' Alberta separation checklist Includes a coast guard, maritime borders. Alberta has no coastline
The former Conservative communications director presents a daunting list of post-independence negotiations, but much of it consists of routine state-building issues, while some items don't even apply to a landlocked province.
Former Conservative strategist Dimitri Soudas is the latest commentator trying to convince Albertans that even discussing sovereignty is too complicated to contemplate.
In a post on X, Soudas responded to the idea that a referendum could lead to Alberta independence by rattling off a lengthy list of issues that would require negotiation, including national debt, pensions, treaties, military assets, banking regulations, border arrangements, and international trade agreements.
His conclusion?
"Independence is the easy word. That list is the actual job."
Well, yes.
Nobody serious in Alberta's sovereignty movement believes a referendum on independence would magically transform Alberta into a country the next morning. Even the Supreme Court of Canada's landmark 1998 Quebec Secession Reference established that a clear referendum result would create a constitutional obligation to negotiate—not instant separation.
That's exactly why Albertans are asking for a referendum in the first place.
But Soudas' list is notable not only for its length, but for some of the items included.
For example, Alberta would apparently need to negotiate "maritime borders."
Alberta is landlocked.
It would also need to determine the future of its "coast guard."
Again, Alberta is landlocked.
“Just vote yes and we’re our own country.”— Dimitris Soudas 🇨🇦⚜️🇬🇷☦️ 13.12.1943 (@DimitrisSoudas) May 30, 2026
Cool. Here’s the actual to-do list you’d have to negotiate first
You’d have to settle:
→ Share of the national debt
→ Split of federal assets
→ Embassies & foreign property
→ Crown corporations
→ Federal pensions
→ Keep the… pic.twitter.com/Zf8pKrMgcp
Many of the issues Soudas raises are real. Debt division would have to be negotiated. Citizenship arrangements would need to be settled. Trade agreements would need to be addressed.
But none of these are unique to Alberta.
Every modern country that has peacefully emerged from a larger federation has had to negotiate similar questions. The breakup of Czechoslovakia, the independence of Baltic states, and countless other constitutional transitions all involved complex negotiations.
Complexity is not an argument against democracy. However, neither are imaginary coastlines.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila