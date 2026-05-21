Alberta fact check: Dimitri Soudas falsely claims Lukaszuk petition was meant for legislature vote, not referendum

The claim now circulating on CTV panels — that the petition was only ever intended for a legislative vote — leaves out a fairly important detail: the actual petition application.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 21, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: X / DimitrisSoudas (left) and Facebook / Thomas A. Lukaszuk (right)

Former Conservative strategist Dimitri Soudas is now echoing claims from Thomas Lukaszuk that the “Forever Canada” citizen initiative was intended for a vote in the Legislature, not a provincewide referendum.

That’s not what the petition process actually does. And that's not what Lukaszuk said. 

Under Alberta’s citizen initiative law, a successful petition can trigger either a vote in the Legislature or a referendum, depending on the option selected by the applicant at the time of filing.

And in this case, Lukaszuk explicitly chose the referendum route.

Even sources generally hostile to Alberta independence acknowledge that fact. 

Once signatures were gathered and verified, it would “force a referendum,” and cites the petition question itself: “Do you agree that Alberta should remain in Canada?”

So the claim now circulating on CTV panels — that the petition was only ever intended for a legislative vote — leaves out a fairly important detail: the actual petition application.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

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