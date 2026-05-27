Alberta Fact Check: Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack veers out of his bike lane on Alberta referendum debate

Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack says Alberta should focus on “real issues” like homelessness and addictions instead of constitutional fights with Ottawa.

But many Albertans would argue Ottawa’s policies are precisely why those issues are worsening in the first place.

“Use actual provincial elections”—@AndrewKnack says Premier Smith should’ve let Albertans vote for a separatist party in the next election instead of holding a referendum.



He says the gov should focus on real issues like homelessness & addictions



LISTEN: https://t.co/vfVhyt3jd3 pic.twitter.com/tnkK96iHcI — 880CHED (@CHED880) May 26, 2026

British Columbia’s failed drug decriminalization experiment quickly became a Western Canadian problem, not just a B.C. one.

After Ottawa granted B.C. an exemption to decriminalize possession of hard drugs in public spaces, provinces across Western Canada reported growing concerns about open drug use, trafficking, and displacement effects.

Eventually, even B.C.’s NDP government reversed parts of the policy after public backlash.

Alberta officials and police leaders have repeatedly warned that B.C.’s permissive drug environment contributes to drugs and criminal activity flowing eastward into Alberta communities.

At the same time, Ottawa’s broader policies on 'safer supply', catch-and-release bail reform, inflationary spending, and record population growth have increased pressure on housing, shelters, policing, and emergency services across major Canadian cities — including Edmonton.

So, when Knack says Alberta should focus on homelessness and addiction instead of sovereignty debates, he’s accidentally making the sovereigntist argument for them.

Many Albertans believe federal policy decisions are directly contributing to the visible disorder now affecting Edmonton streets, transit systems, shelters and downtown businesses.

And there’s another irony here.

Knack argues Albertans should settle sovereignty questions through general elections instead of a referendum. But Quebec held two direct sovereignty referendums because constitutional questions were considered too important to bury inside broader election campaigns.

Quebec was allowed direct votes. Alberta is increasingly being told even asking voters directly is somehow reckless.

That double standard is exactly why separatist sentiment keeps growing.