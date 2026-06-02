Alberta Fact Check: Elections Alberta confirms Lukaszuk's 'Forever Canada' petition was always a referendum campaign

A spokeswoman for Elections Alberta explained that because Lukaszuk's proposal did not seek to amend the Constitution or introduce new legislation, the only category available under Alberta law was a policy proposal.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 02, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

 

Facebook / Thomas A. Lukaszuk

One of the stranger claims from opponents of Alberta independence is that former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk wasn't actually running a referendum campaign when he launched his “Forever Canada” petition.

According to Elections Alberta, that's simply not true.

The agency is now publicly correcting what it calls “misunderstanding and misinformation” surrounding Lukaszuk's petition, which asked Albertans whether Alberta should remain in Canada.

In a statement to CTV News, Elections Alberta spokesperson Michelle Gurney explained that Lukaszuk did not get to choose the type of citizen initiative petition he filed.

“The proponent does not choose the type of citizen initiative petition; it is determined by the legislation,” Gurney said.

She further explained that because Lukaszuk's proposal did not seek to amend the Constitution or introduce new legislation, the only category available under Alberta law was a policy proposal.

Lukaszuk wanted Albertans to ask whether Alberta should remain part of Canada. That's a referendum question.

The fact that Elections Alberta categorized it as a policy proposal reflects how Alberta's citizen initiative legislation is structured — not the nature of the question being asked.

Both the Stay Free Alberta and Forever Canada campaigns sought a provincewide vote on Alberta's constitutional future.

One asked whether Alberta should become an independent country. The other asked whether Alberta should remain in Canada.

Those are opposite sides of the same political question.

Lukaszuk's petition was always intended to put Alberta's future in Confederation before voters. That's why he launched it. That's why Albertans were asked to sign it. And that's why Elections Alberta is now correcting the record.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-06-02 15:58:02 -0400 Flag
    “Referendum for me but not for thee…..”
  • Duane Pedersen
    commented 2026-06-02 11:38:55 -0400
    If we in Alberta want to become independent then let us in Alberta use Democracy for what it is intended to do and to all you leftist F off because carma is a bitch your scared so you do what liberals do lie and cause shit