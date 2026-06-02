Alberta Fact Check: Elections Alberta confirms Lukaszuk's 'Forever Canada' petition was always a referendum campaign

One of the stranger claims from opponents of Alberta independence is that former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk wasn't actually running a referendum campaign when he launched his “Forever Canada” petition.

According to Elections Alberta, that's simply not true.

In today's hearing, Thomas Lukaszuk made it abundantly clear that he is against a referendum and put the responsibility for calling a question squarely on the UCP.#abpoli #ableg #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/X6uYh3gO75 — The Breakdown (@TheBreakdownAB) May 20, 2026

The agency is now publicly correcting what it calls “misunderstanding and misinformation” surrounding Lukaszuk's petition, which asked Albertans whether Alberta should remain in Canada.

In a statement to CTV News, Elections Alberta spokesperson Michelle Gurney explained that Lukaszuk did not get to choose the type of citizen initiative petition he filed.

“The proponent does not choose the type of citizen initiative petition; it is determined by the legislation,” Gurney said.

She further explained that because Lukaszuk's proposal did not seek to amend the Constitution or introduce new legislation, the only category available under Alberta law was a policy proposal.

Lukaszuk wanted Albertans to ask whether Alberta should remain part of Canada. That's a referendum question.

Weird. Thomas Lukaszuk @LukaszukAB advocated publicly for a referendum. So why is he changing his mind now? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KcnBuSjDh2 — NDP Lie Detector (@NDPLieDetector) May 11, 2026

The fact that Elections Alberta categorized it as a policy proposal reflects how Alberta's citizen initiative legislation is structured — not the nature of the question being asked.

Both the Stay Free Alberta and Forever Canada campaigns sought a provincewide vote on Alberta's constitutional future.

One asked whether Alberta should become an independent country. The other asked whether Alberta should remain in Canada.

Those are opposite sides of the same political question.

Lukaszuk's petition was always intended to put Alberta's future in Confederation before voters. That's why he launched it. That's why Albertans were asked to sign it. And that's why Elections Alberta is now correcting the record.