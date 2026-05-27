Alberta Fact Check: Even Ottawa can’t keep its story straight on Alberta and the Clarity Act

The federal government is now arguing with itself over whether the Clarity Act even applies to Alberta’s planned sovereignty referendum.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser told reporters Ottawa is reviewing Alberta’s referendum question to determine whether it complies with the Clarity Act.

Then Prime Minister Mark Carney reportedly said the exact opposite, claiming the Clarity Act “will not apply” to Alberta’s referendum question at all.

So apparently Ottawa is simultaneously reviewing Alberta’s referendum under the Clarity Act while also insisting the Clarity Act doesn’t apply.

Crystal clear!

The Clarity Act was passed in 2000 after Quebec’s near-separation vote in 1995. The law was specifically designed to govern how Ottawa would handle any provincial secession referendum. In fact, the legislation explicitly applies to all provinces, not just Quebec.

That’s what makes this sudden confusion so politically revealing.

For decades, federal politicians treated the Clarity Act like sacred constitutional doctrine anytime Quebec sovereignty came up. Now that Alberta wants a vote, Ottawa suddenly seems desperate to invent a distinction without a difference.

Fraser’s argument appears to hinge on Alberta’s question asking whether the province should begin the process toward a future binding referendum, rather than immediately declaring separation.

But constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson says Carney is “wrong about the law,” arguing the 1998 Supreme Court Secession Reference still governs any provincial attempt to leave Confederation.

Meanwhile, even the Bloc Québécois is mocking Ottawa’s mixed messaging. Bloc MPs blasted the idea of federal interference in Alberta’s referendum wording as “anti-democratic.”

And that may be the biggest political problem for Ottawa here.

Every time federal politicians suggest Albertans need Ottawa lawyers to approve whether they’re allowed to ask constitutional questions, separatist sentiment grows.

Quebec was allowed two sovereignty referendums, national commissions, and endless constitutional negotiations.

Alberta gets contradictory talking points from Ottawa before the campaign has even started.