Alberta Fact Check: Federalists keep telling Albertans they're voting to leave Canada this October. That's not what the ballot says

One of the stranger developments in the referendum debate is that some of Alberta's most prominent federalists are spreading confusion about what Albertans are actually voting on in this October's referendum.

Ken Boessenkool, a veteran conservative strategist and one of the leaders of the pro-Canada campaign group Lead Not Leave, has criticized independence campaign as dishonest for advertisements not using the word "separation."

But here's the problem: the October 19 vote is not a vote on separation.

Even media outlets opposed to Alberta independence, including CBC's own voter guide, have explained that Albertans are being asked whether the province should commence the legal process required to hold a binding referendum on separation at a later date.

It is a vote about whether Albertans should get an independence referendum in the future, not whether Alberta becomes independent on October 20.

A "Yes" vote this fall does not create a new country. It does not end Confederation. It does not redraw borders or cancel Canadian passports.

It simply says Albertans want the opportunity to hold a future, binding vote on independence. Yet many federalists continue to describe October's referendum as though Albertans are directly voting to leave Canada. That isn't what the ballot says.

And that's where the misinformation comes in.

Reasonable people can oppose Alberta independence. Reasonable people can campaign for a "No" vote. That's democracy. But democracy also requires accurately describing the question voters are being asked.

Boessenkool, in particular, knows better. He has spent decades in politics, constitutional debates and public policy. He's also not a neutral commentator — he's a principal in the Lead Not Leave campaign, whose entire purpose is defeating the independence movement.

Albertans deserve an honest debate.

If federalists believe Alberta should remain in Canada, they should make that case on the merits instead of repeatedly telling voters they are casting a ballot that they are not actually casting.

October 19 is not an independence vote. It is a vote on whether Albertans should get an independence vote later.

Describing it as anything else is misleading Albertans about the question before them.