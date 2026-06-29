Alberta Fact Check: Forever Canada asked for a referendum. Now they're getting one.

While the wording on the October referendum isn't identical to the one proposed by Forever Canada, the practical result is the same.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 29, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: Facebook / Thomas A. Lukaszuk

Forever Canada founder Thomas Lukaszuk now says, "Our question is not on the referendum."

But that's difficult to square with his own campaign. For months, the Forever Canada petition called for a referendum on Alberta's future in Confederation and collected more than 404,000 signatures asking Albertans whether the province should remain in Canada.

Now, Alberta is heading toward its first-ever referendum to ask a question about independence. "It is the premier’s question," Lukaszuk said. "It’s not our question. It’s misleading, and our campaign is taking no position on it because it’s not our question.” 

Odd, because Lukaszuk is doing a lot of campaigning as a third-party advertiser for the Federalist side anyway.

The wording isn't identical to the one proposed by Forever Canada. But the practical result is the same: Albertans will be asked to decide whether Albertans can vote on remaining in Canada or becoming an independent state.

A "No" vote on that question is, by definition, a vote to remain in Canada.

The group that demanded a referendum on Alberta's place in Canada is now objecting to the referendum they spent months advocating for.

The issue is no longer whether Albertans should get a vote. They are getting one.

The issue appears to be whether some people are comfortable with the possibility that Albertans might give an answer they don't like.

After collecting hundreds of thousands of signatures demanding a referendum, it's difficult to argue that Albertans are somehow being denied the very vote that Forever Canada said they deserved.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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