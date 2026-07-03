Alberta Fact Check: Forever Canadian head Thomas Lukaszuk falsely claims non-Albertan citizens can financially support TPAs during the referendum period

The Forever Canadian founder made the claim during an exchange on X.

Cory Morgan
  |   July 03, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: Facebook / Thomas A. Lukaszuk

A person on X asked Lukaszuk, “I don't live in Alberta. Can I make a financial contribution without accusations of interference?”

Lukaszuk responded: “Yes, on our website,” and liked to his Forever Canadian website.

Forever Canadian is a registered third-party advertiser (TPA) in the upcoming referendum (though they haven’t disclosed their finances yet). The regulations regarding funding for TPAs are very clear on the Elections Alberta website.
Prohibited contributors explicitly include:

  • Any person not ordinarily resident in Alberta
  • Trade unions or employee organizations outside Alberta

This is confirmed directly on Elections Alberta’s official pages and their Guide for Referendum Third Party Advertisers.

Mr. Lukaszuk’s solicitation of outside funding for his TPA runs contrary to regulations governing TPAs and could lead to fines for him, his organization, and even the contributor.

As of this writing, his posting remains on X.

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Cory Morgan

Cory Morgan is an Alberta-based columnist, political commentator, and longtime advocate for Western Canadian independence. He is the author of the recently updated book The Sovereigntist’s Handbook, a grassroots guide for independence supporters and political activists.

http://sovereigntistshandbook.com/

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