Alberta Fact Check: 'Free Alberta' shirt triggers outrage in a country that celebrated Quebec separatism for decades

A photo circulating online of Alberta-born hockey player Carter Hart wearing a “Free Alberta” shirt has triggered outrage online — exposing what many Albertans see as Canada’s glaring double standard on separatist expression.

For decades, Quebec separatism was treated as a mainstream political and cultural movement, openly embraced by major artists, musicians, filmmakers, intellectuals, and politicians.

Doesn't he know?



In Mark Carney's Canada you're only allowed to say, "Free Palestine". https://t.co/8cGM3L8tCX — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 26, 2026

Singers like Paul Piché and Richard Desjardins openly supported Quebec sovereignty causes. Filmmaker Pierre Falardeau built much of his public identity around separatist activism. Rock band Les Cowboys Fringants frequently leaned into Quebec nationalist themes.

Even internationally celebrated artists like Céline Dion navigated intense public pressure around sovereignty politics during the 1995 referendum era.

Meanwhile, politicians like René Lévesque, Jacques Parizeau, and Lucien Bouchard became major national figures while openly advocating Quebec separation.

Canada tolerated two Quebec sovereignty referendums.

The Bloc Québécois still sits in Parliament today as an officially recognized federal party explicitly founded to advance Quebec sovereignty.

And yet when an Alberta athlete wears a “Free Alberta” shirt, parts of the media and political class react like separatist sentiment itself is somehow illegitimate.

The issue is not whether Albertans must support independence. The issue is whether Alberta political expression is allowed the same democratic and cultural legitimacy Quebec nationalism enjoyed for generations.

Quebec separatism was framed as cultural identity and democratic self-expression.

Alberta separatism is often framed as extremism before voters even cast a ballot.