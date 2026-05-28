Alberta Fact Check: Guilbeault donated to Parti Québécois while it was trying to break up Canada

Political donation records show the outgoing Liberal MP made past financial contributions to the Parti Québécois amid its attempts to push for a third independence referendum.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 28, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Former federal environment minister Steven Guilbeault is now attacking Alberta sovereignty discussions and warning that Premier Danielle Smith risks undermining Canada by even entertaining the possibility of a referendum. But Guilbeault himself financially supported Quebec separatists while they were actually in government.

Guilbeault recently remarked on Smith pushing ahead with a referendum despite major concessions from Ottawa, saying, “It makes me question whether or not she is a reliable partner when it comes to supporting Canada and being there for Canada.”

According to political donation records highlighted by the National Post, Guilbeault donated money to the Parti Québécois in 2003.

The Parti Québécois was not a former separatist movement by then. It was the sitting government of Quebec until 2003. This was a governing party whose defining political purpose was Quebec independence.

By that point, Quebec had already held two sovereignty referendums. The 1995 referendum nearly broke up Canada. Every Canadian understood exactly what the PQ stood for.

So when Guilbeault donated to the PQ, he was not making some vague cultural statement about Quebec nationalism. He was financially supporting a separatist government.

And the relationship did not end there.

A 2006 report from the Montreal Gazette noted Guilbeault appeared as a panellist and speaker at a Parti Québécois national council gathering under leader André Boisclair.

At the time, Boisclair was openly promising another referendum on Quebec sovereignty within two years of taking power. The Winnipeg Free Press reported on the PQ’s commitment to hold another “popular consultation” on sovereignty.

Steven Guilbeault was comfortable donating to, associating with, and participating alongside an active separatist movement seeking to dismantle Canada.

“It sort of sends the message that if you want something from the federal government, then you should threaten separation,” Guilbeault said.

Yet today, he treats Alberta, merely discussing a referendum, as some kind of extortionist betrayal of the country.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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