Alberta Fact Check: Guilbeault donated to Parti Québécois while it was trying to break up Canada

Former federal environment minister Steven Guilbeault is now attacking Alberta sovereignty discussions and warning that Premier Danielle Smith risks undermining Canada by even entertaining the possibility of a referendum. But Guilbeault himself financially supported Quebec separatists while they were actually in government.

Guilbeault recently remarked on Smith pushing ahead with a referendum despite major concessions from Ottawa, saying, “It makes me question whether or not she is a reliable partner when it comes to supporting Canada and being there for Canada.”

Steven Guilbeault on Danielle Smith pushing ahead with a referendum despite major concessions from Ottawa: "It makes me question whether or not she is a reliable partner when it comes to supporting Canada and being there for Canada." pic.twitter.com/YKtFUC8e3e — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) May 27, 2026

According to political donation records highlighted by the National Post, Guilbeault donated money to the Parti Québécois in 2003.

The Parti Québécois was not a former separatist movement by then. It was the sitting government of Quebec until 2003. This was a governing party whose defining political purpose was Quebec independence.

By that point, Quebec had already held two sovereignty referendums. The 1995 referendum nearly broke up Canada. Every Canadian understood exactly what the PQ stood for.

So when Guilbeault donated to the PQ, he was not making some vague cultural statement about Quebec nationalism. He was financially supporting a separatist government.

And the relationship did not end there.

A 2006 report from the Montreal Gazette noted Guilbeault appeared as a panellist and speaker at a Parti Québécois national council gathering under leader André Boisclair.

At the time, Boisclair was openly promising another referendum on Quebec sovereignty within two years of taking power. The Winnipeg Free Press reported on the PQ’s commitment to hold another “popular consultation” on sovereignty.

Steven Guilbeault was comfortable donating to, associating with, and participating alongside an active separatist movement seeking to dismantle Canada.

“It sort of sends the message that if you want something from the federal government, then you should threaten separation,” Guilbeault said.

Steven Guilbeault: "It sort of sends the message that if you want something from the federal government then you should threaten separation." pic.twitter.com/ZPzKfqaV5f — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) May 27, 2026

Yet today, he treats Alberta, merely discussing a referendum, as some kind of extortionist betrayal of the country.