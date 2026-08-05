Alberta Fact Check: Has Naheed Nenshi shown evidence of foreign interference in Alberta's referendum?

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi claimed on CBC that "the separatists have not been shy about their desire for foreign interference," citing meetings between Alberta independence advocates and senior officials in the Trump administration.

Those meetings may have happened. But meeting with foreign government officials is not, by itself, evidence of foreign interference.

Quebec sovereigntists did the same thing.

Charlie Angus claims Quebec separatists never met with US officials (see below)... they did! Before spouting off his mouth, Angus needs to do a little research



"I have never seen the Parti Quebecois been talking about taking American money to break up our country."



"But a… pic.twitter.com/vdi5c0sQFQ — cbcwatcher (@cbcwatcher) June 8, 2026

During both referendum campaigns, they met with senior officials in France and the United States to discuss the consequences of a possible "Yes" vote. Those meetings were treated as diplomatic outreach, not proof of foreign election interference. Simply meeting with foreign officials has never, by itself, been considered evidence of foreign interference.

Nenshi: "We know that the separatists have not been shy about their desire for foreign interference. They've told us that they met with the most senior officials in the Trump State Department in secure facilities." pic.twitter.com/1gELjkosGd — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) August 4, 2026

Foreign interference is a specific allegation. It generally involves covert or deceptive efforts by a foreign state to improperly influence a democratic process. To date, neither CSIS nor the RCMP has publicly said that Alberta's referendum campaign is the target of confirmed foreign electoral interference.

In fact, the letter Nenshi himself requested from CSIS stated only that referendums could create conditions that foreign actors seek to exploit. It did not conclude that Alberta's referendum is currently being manipulated by a foreign government.

Update: Here is the full letter. In an attempt to highlight a certain section, it appeared as redacted. https://t.co/Y7PJkV0KRl pic.twitter.com/lE6clkIdf8 — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) August 3, 2026

Earlier this year, the RCMP also indicated it had no evidence of foreign interference affecting Alberta's referendum process.

Alberta Fact Check: Thomas Lukaszuk claims American interference is fuelling Alberta separatism. Where's the evidence?



The RCMP has publicly stated it has found no evidence of foreign interference in Alberta's separatist movement despite repeated allegations from politicians,… — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 18, 2026

Nenshi's statement appears to conflate two very different things: public meetings with American officials and covert foreign interference. Those are not automatically the same.

Meanwhile, questions have also been raised about funding transparency on the federalist side of the campaign.

Just so people understand, despite what Lukaszuk has said, it is absolutely NOT allowed for non-Albertans to donate to TPAs.



I wonder if he accepts foreign funding too? pic.twitter.com/a968ASpVi9 — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) July 3, 2026

Forever Canadian has publicly indicated it would accept financial support regardless of where it originates, despite Alberta's referendum financing rules requiring eligible contributions and disclosure through Elections Alberta. If contributions originate from ineligible sources, they could raise compliance issues under Alberta election law.