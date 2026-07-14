Alberta Fact Check: If Alberta only pays more because we're richer, why doesn't Ottawa spend proportionately?

Federalists say Alberta's larger net contribution to Canada is nothing special. Albertans simply earn more, so naturally they pay more federal tax. That only explains half the story.

Yes, Albertans generate a disproportionately large share of federal revenue because Alberta has higher incomes, strong employment and a productive private sector. But if Confederation treated provinces proportionately, federal spending would roughly reflect each province's contribution to the national economy.

It doesn't.

According to a recent Fraser Institute analysis, Alberta produces about 16% of Canada's GDP and generates 15.3% of federal revenues, yet receives only 9.6% of federal spending. Quebec, by contrast, produces 19.6% of GDP while contributing 15.1% of federal revenues, but receives 19.8% of federal spending.

The result is an implicit net transfer of roughly $5,225 per Albertan every year, while Quebec is a net recipient of approximately $2,102 per person, according to the Fraser Institute's calculations using Statistics Canada data.

This isn't just about equalization payments. Equalization is only one federal transfer program. The Fraser analysis looks at the broader picture: all federal revenues collected from each province compared with all federal spending in each province.

When we say Albertans contribute a net $5,000 per person per year, the left counters that we only pay more because we're richer.



And it's true AB contributes in line with its GDP!



But then why does QC generate 20% of GDP, but only pays 15%?



(Plus, look at the unfair spending!) pic.twitter.com/OsL8UcbNqs — Peter McCaffrey (@peteremcc) July 12, 2026

Over the longer term, the imbalance is even more striking. Fraser estimates Albertans' cumulative net contribution to federal finances will reach $321.9 billion between 2007-08 and 2026-27, while every province except British Columbia and Ontario remains a net recipient over that period.

Albertans don't simply pay more because they're more prosperous. The numbers show Alberta also receives significantly less federal spending than its economic contribution would suggest. That's why so many Albertans argue Confederation isn't just redistributive — it's structurally tilted against the province.