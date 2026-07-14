Alberta Fact Check: If Alberta only pays more because we're richer, why doesn't Ottawa spend proportionately?

The Fraser Institute estimates Albertans' cumulative net contribution to federal finances will reach $321.9 billion between 2007-08 and 2026-27, while every province except British Columbia and Ontario remains a net recipient over that period.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 14, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Federalists say Alberta's larger net contribution to Canada is nothing special. Albertans simply earn more, so naturally they pay more federal tax. That only explains half the story.

Yes, Albertans generate a disproportionately large share of federal revenue because Alberta has higher incomes, strong employment and a productive private sector. But if Confederation treated provinces proportionately, federal spending would roughly reflect each province's contribution to the national economy.

It doesn't.

According to a recent Fraser Institute analysis, Alberta produces about 16% of Canada's GDP and generates 15.3% of federal revenues, yet receives only 9.6% of federal spending. Quebec, by contrast, produces 19.6% of GDP while contributing 15.1% of federal revenues, but receives 19.8% of federal spending.

The result is an implicit net transfer of roughly $5,225 per Albertan every year, while Quebec is a net recipient of approximately $2,102 per person, according to the Fraser Institute's calculations using Statistics Canada data.

This isn't just about equalization payments. Equalization is only one federal transfer program. The Fraser analysis looks at the broader picture: all federal revenues collected from each province compared with all federal spending in each province.

Over the longer term, the imbalance is even more striking. Fraser estimates Albertans' cumulative net contribution to federal finances will reach $321.9 billion between 2007-08 and 2026-27, while every province except British Columbia and Ontario remains a net recipient over that period.

Albertans don't simply pay more because they're more prosperous. The numbers show Alberta also receives significantly less federal spending than its economic contribution would suggest. That's why so many Albertans argue Confederation isn't just redistributive — it's structurally tilted against the province.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta's independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.