Alberta Fact Check: Indigenous leader claims to be at war with Alberta over independence referendum

The annual gathering of Indigenous chiefs under the umbrella of the Assembly of First Nations is kicking off in Ottawa.

The upcoming referendum on the soft-independence question is expected to be on the discussion agenda. Some of the stances enshrined at the gathering could be contentious in light of some of the inflammatory rhetoric already shared by some chiefs.

AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak stated that First Nations lands are not part of any territory that separatists could claim. She is correct.

Most independence advocates understand that the land held by First Nations as per the treaties holds distinct status. The 98.4% of Alberta’s landmass that was clearly forever ceded within the treaties is what could become a separate nation. Unfortunately, there is some confusion held by some about what permanently ceded means.

Some chiefs have been calling for civil disobedience if Albertans are allowed to participate in a democratic referendum. They feel entitled to potentially break laws and block infrastructure to keep citizens from voting on issues.

The heated language from chiefs fighting against holding a referendum surely inspired Cold Lake First Nation Chief Kelsey Jacko as he has declared “we are at war!” in a recent CBC article when speaking of the referendum.

There is no war. It is simply a referendum, and it’s a democratic exercise that dozens of free nations hold all the time. In using such irresponsible language, though, political leaders from Indigenous bands could inspire people to take extra-democratic actions.

A civil war with Indigenous people isn’t on the horizon, but conflict could spread if chiefs continue to try to provoke their constituents into extreme responses to holding a referendum. The chiefs would be better served campaigning for their citizens to get out to vote rather than encouraging disorder.