Alberta Fact Check: Is Danielle Smith 'risking national unity' — or is Ottawa ignoring the warning signs?
The premier has repeatedly asserted her preference for a “strong Alberta within a united Canada” while the push for a referendum has been conducted through the province's citizen initiative legislation.
Political scientist Duane Bratt argues that Premier Danielle Smith is "willing to risk national unity" and that Alberta separatism is now tied to her political survival. But that framing skips over a fundamental question: why has support for Alberta independence grown in the first place?
Duane Bratt says Danielle Smith is “willing to risk national unity” to manage internal UCP politics — and that Alberta separatism is now tied to her political survival.#ableg #cdnpoli #DanielleSmith #Alberta pic.twitter.com/9OC7yDDZWN— Energi Media (@EnergiMedia) June 30, 2026
The independence movement did not begin with Danielle Smith, nor was it created by her. Long before the current referendum campaign, Albertans were expressing frustration over equalization, pipeline cancellations, the federal emissions cap, the Impact Assessment Act, and what many see as a pattern of Ottawa imposing policies that disproportionately harm Alberta's economy.
Polling has shown support for independence reaching levels that can no longer be dismissed as a fringe phenomenon.
Smith herself has repeatedly said she supports a “strong Alberta within a united Canada” and has stated that she would vote to remain in Canada.
The referendum process now underway was initiated through Alberta's citizen initiative legislation after enough signatures were collected to trigger a province-wide vote.
Allowing Albertans to cast a ballot on their future is not the same thing as advocating separation.
The argument that permitting a democratic vote threatens national unity turns the issue on its head. Democracies do not preserve unity by refusing to let people express their grievances. They preserve unity by listening to those grievances and addressing them before dissatisfaction reaches a breaking point.
If national unity is at risk, the evidence suggests the problem did not begin when Premier Smith agreed to let Albertans vote. Support for Alberta independence has been building for years, driven by longstanding grievances over federal policies and a growing sense that Alberta's concerns are dismissed by Central Canada.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila
COMMENTS
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-06-30 13:01:36 -0400We have PET to thank for all this. His war on Alberta began in earnest during the early 1970s and we’ve been paying for it ever since. And, yes, the phrase “no taxation without representation” would be appropriate as it describes how Ottawa’s attitude towards western Canada.