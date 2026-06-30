Alberta Fact Check: Is Danielle Smith 'risking national unity' — or is Ottawa ignoring the warning signs?

Political scientist Duane Bratt argues that Premier Danielle Smith is "willing to risk national unity" and that Alberta separatism is now tied to her political survival. But that framing skips over a fundamental question: why has support for Alberta independence grown in the first place?

Duane Bratt says Danielle Smith is “willing to risk national unity” to manage internal UCP politics — and that Alberta separatism is now tied to her political survival.#ableg #cdnpoli #DanielleSmith #Alberta pic.twitter.com/9OC7yDDZWN — Energi Media (@EnergiMedia) June 30, 2026

The independence movement did not begin with Danielle Smith, nor was it created by her. Long before the current referendum campaign, Albertans were expressing frustration over equalization, pipeline cancellations, the federal emissions cap, the Impact Assessment Act, and what many see as a pattern of Ottawa imposing policies that disproportionately harm Alberta's economy.

Polling has shown support for independence reaching levels that can no longer be dismissed as a fringe phenomenon.

Smith herself has repeatedly said she supports a “strong Alberta within a united Canada” and has stated that she would vote to remain in Canada.

The referendum process now underway was initiated through Alberta's citizen initiative legislation after enough signatures were collected to trigger a province-wide vote.

Allowing Albertans to cast a ballot on their future is not the same thing as advocating separation.

The argument that permitting a democratic vote threatens national unity turns the issue on its head. Democracies do not preserve unity by refusing to let people express their grievances. They preserve unity by listening to those grievances and addressing them before dissatisfaction reaches a breaking point.

If national unity is at risk, the evidence suggests the problem did not begin when Premier Smith agreed to let Albertans vote. Support for Alberta independence has been building for years, driven by longstanding grievances over federal policies and a growing sense that Alberta's concerns are dismissed by Central Canada.