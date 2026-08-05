Alberta Fact Check: Is the independence movement impacting Alberta’s real estate market?

In a Globe and Mail article long on anecdotes and short on evidence, it was implied that the referendum to be held on October 19th is causing cold feet in the Alberta real estate market. The realtors interviewed said there was no measurable impact on prices and that their concerns were speculative, but it was enough to create a long, doomsaying article apparently.

The independence issue has been dominating discourse in Alberta for well over 16 months now, and the impact of it upon real estate markets is negligible. Edmonton has seen minor price growth for the average home in the last year, and Calgary saw a modest decline. Real estate sales volume and price trends are some of the most closely tracked and published figures in any industry.

Industry publications both point to the same factors in the flat markets in Alberta. Those are a flooded condo market and a decline in international migration numbers over the last year. Local politics aren’t mentioned anywhere as factors driving demand or pricing.

On the national level, other markets in Canada are seeing steep declines in real estate value. The Teranet–National Bank Composite House Price Index was down about 4.3% year-over-year as of June 2026, with seven consecutive monthly declines in the seasonally adjusted series.

Toronto posted roughly –7.3% year-over-year and remains ~20% below its peak; Vancouver was around –6.8% year-over-year. Hamilton and other Ontario centres have seen steeper percentage drops from their highs. The overbuilt condo industry and declining Eastern Canadian economy are considered the culprits in the decline.



If real estate values in lower mainland B.C. and in Ontario are in sharp decline while they remain stable in Alberta, it hardly points to nervousness among homebuyers due to the independence movement.

If anything, it appears Alberta is becoming a safe island to retreat to while the rest of the country sinks. The independence discussion may be driving optimism if it is of any impact at all in Alberta’s real estate market.