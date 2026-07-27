Alberta Fact Check:  Is Thomas Lukaszuk’s Forever Canadian campaign exempt from Alberta’s disclosure rules?

Like many Albertans, Premier Danielle Smith is wondering why Elections Alberta has exempted Thomas Lukaszuk’s Forever Canadian group from campaign rules such as funding disclosure.

“That’s a bit surprising to me and a surprise to others. I suppose we’ll see what kind of contributions there are, also spending limits as well,” she said.

The premier’s musings infuriated Lukaszuk, who spat, “I find those comments despicable; there’s no other way to say it.”

Lukaszuk could quickly clear up any doubts over the source of his group's funding and the path of his group’s expenditures by filing statements with Elections Alberta like the rest of the groups campaigning in the referendum. Then his indignation could indeed be righteous. But he still refuses all forms of transparency.

Why Elections Alberta continues its campaign of willful blindness with Lukaszuk’s campaign remains a mystery.

Even legacy media is becoming bold in noting his group is campaigning in the referendum. Global News notes the legislation stating, “The Elections Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act states, 'advertising must relate to a specific referendum question, must be advertising … and must attempt to persuade an elector to vote in a particular way with respect to that referendum question.'”

Then goes on to say, “Lukaszuk, Alberta’s former deputy premier, is spending the summer travelling the province, encouraging Albertans to vote for staying in Canada in an October referendum.”

Only Elections Alberta appears to feel Lukaszuk isn’t campaigning.

According to Lukaszuk, “If Elections Alberta was to be of the opinion that we should be filing — we would gladly file.” How about if Albertans are of the opinion you should be filing, Mr. Lukaszuk?

The longer Elections Alberta refuses to enforce campaign rules with the Forever Canadian group and the longer Lukaszuk refuses to disclose his group’s finances, the sharper the questions about funding will become.