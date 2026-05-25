Alberta fact check: Mark Carney keeps calling himself a 'proud Albertan' — but Blacklock's caught him stumbling over Alberta history
Carney is keen to discuss his 'Alberta roots' despite his disapproval in the province.
Blacklock's Reporter dug into Prime Minister Mark Carney's comments about Alberta history and found a series of strange factual errors and historical mix-ups.
Carney likes to remind Albertans that Alberta is home.
"I've arrived in my home province of Alberta."
"Back home in Alberta for the Stampede. No place like it."
"It's always great to be back home in Alberta."
But when Carney recently attempted a tribute to "great Albertans" in Parliament, things went sideways in a hurry.
He said:
"From the first Alberta prime minister, Joe Clark..."
Joe Clark was not Alberta's first prime minister. That distinction belongs to Richard Bedford Bennett, who represented Calgary and became prime minister in 1930.
After questions were raised, Carney's office reportedly tried to clarify by saying perhaps he meant the first prime minister born in Alberta.
Except Carney also mentioned Stephen Harper, who was born in Toronto.
One correction somehow generated a second problem.
And Blacklock's previously caught another Alberta-related stumble from Carney, involving his claim that Alberta's oil sands were mostly a "concept" or a "curiosity" when he was born in 1965. Historical records show oil sands development and commercial viability were already well underway by that period.
Politicians misspeak.
But if you're repeatedly emphasizing your Alberta roots while getting Alberta history wrong, eventually people start wondering whether you're remembering home — or remembering a brochure version of it.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.