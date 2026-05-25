Alberta fact check: Mark Carney keeps calling himself a 'proud Albertan' — but Blacklock's caught him stumbling over Alberta history

Blacklock's Reporter dug into Prime Minister Mark Carney's comments about Alberta history and found a series of strange factual errors and historical mix-ups.

Carney likes to remind Albertans that Alberta is home.

"I've arrived in my home province of Alberta."

"Back home in Alberta for the Stampede. No place like it."

"It's always great to be back home in Alberta."

But when Carney recently attempted a tribute to "great Albertans" in Parliament, things went sideways in a hurry.

He said:

"From the first Alberta prime minister, Joe Clark..."

Joe Clark was not Alberta's first prime minister. That distinction belongs to Richard Bedford Bennett, who represented Calgary and became prime minister in 1930.