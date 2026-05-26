Alberta Fact Check: Mark Carney says Albertans didn't vote for a referendum? Canadians didn't vote for his majority either

The prime minister has been perfectly fine with MPs crossing the floor to join his Liberal Party.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 26, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Albertans did not vote for a sovereignty referendum because it "wasn't on the ballot" and "wasn't in the governing party's platform."

That's a remarkable argument coming from a prime minister whose governing majority wasn't produced by Canadians explicitly voting for one.

Because Canadians did not vote for a Liberal majority government.

They voted in a parliamentary system where election results are translated into seats. And in Carney's case, that governing strength was later bolstered through MPs changing parties and crossing the floor without returning to voters for approval.

So it is a little rich to suddenly discover concerns about "the will of the people."

Apparently, Albertans wanting a vote on Alberta's future is somehow democratically suspicious, but MPs changing political teams without asking their constituents first is simply politics as usual.

Let's follow the logic.

Carney argues that Albertans didn't vote for an independence referendum; therefore, the government should not proceed toward one.

But Albertans did vote for a government that strengthened citizen initiatives and direct democracy mechanisms. More importantly, the referendum itself is literally the mechanism to determine public support.

And there is another irony here.

If the confidence is that support for separation is weak, then why the panic over allowing people to vote?

Because referendums exist precisely to settle these questions democratically.

Meanwhile, when MPs cross the floor, there are no automatic by-elections to confirm whether constituents still support them under a new banner.

No one asks voters:

"Do you still approve?"

There are emergency warnings about protecting democracy, and lectures about respecting the original ballot.

Changing the composition of government without asking voters again? Acceptable.

Asking Albertans directly what they want? Dangerous.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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