Alberta Fact Check: More than 30 new countries emerged since 1990. Alberta would not be starting from scratch

Since 1990, more than 30 new sovereign states have emerged, many after peaceful negotiations or democratic referendums. These include the 15 republics that emerged following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the successor states to Yugoslavia and Czechoslovakia, as well as Namibia, Eritrea, Palau, Timor-Leste and South Sudan.

Kosovo is recognized by more than 100 UN member states, though not universally.

While every independence movement is unique, the historical record shows that the creation of new countries is far from extraordinary.

Alberta would also not be starting from scratch.

It already has an elected legislature, independent courts, police services, a sophisticated civil service, universities, hospitals, highways, airports, one of the world's largest proven oil reserves, abundant natural gas, agriculture, forestry, critical minerals, and one of the highest GDPs per capita in North America.