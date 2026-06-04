Alberta Fact Check: No, Alberta wouldn't have to figure out how to sell its oil after independence

An independent Alberta could continue selling its oil successfully as it has been for decades.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 04, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon recently suggested that supporters of Alberta independence need to explain how an independent Alberta would sell its oil.

"If the new country is depending on oil they're going to need to know how the heck they're going to sell it."

But Alberta already knows how to sell its oil.

Oil isn't sold by the Government of Canada. Ottawa doesn't negotiate contracts, market Alberta crude or find customers. Alberta's oil is produced and sold by private companies using existing pipelines, rail networks, export terminals and commercial agreements.

The infrastructure already exists. The customers already exist. The industry already exists.

In fact, one of Alberta's longstanding complaints has been that federal governments have made it more difficult to build additional infrastructure through legislation such as Bill C-69, emissions caps and other regulatory barriers.

An independent Alberta would inherit the oil wells, pipelines, contracts and customers that exist today. If more export capacity were needed, it could build more infrastructure, just as energy-producing countries around the world do.

The real questions surrounding independence involve debt allocation, trade agreements, citizenship and constitutional negotiations.

How Alberta sells its oil is not a mystery. Alberta has been doing it successfully for decades.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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