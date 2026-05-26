Alberta Fact Check: No, Eby. Calling Alberta 'bad behaviour' while fast-tracking B.C. projects won't calm separatist sentiment

British Columbia Premier David Eby criticized the Canada-Alberta pipeline agreement as rewarding "bad behaviour," while objecting to Alberta receiving what he sees as special treatment.

Mr. No Pipelines is here to tell Albertans about what national unity means. https://t.co/VDISgZrvCm — Blaise (@boehmerB) May 26, 2026

There is a problem with that argument.

According to Prime Minister Mark Carney's own comments, roughly one-third of projects identified for potential fast-tracking through the Major Projects Office are located in British Columbia.

Carney pointed out that about a third of the projects chosen for potential fast-tracking by his Major Projects Office are located in BC.



Eby has slammed the Canada-Alberta deal as rewarding “bad behavior,”



My question is, what do you call a Premier who is saying no to their… — Melissa Mbarki (@MelissaMbarki) May 20, 2026

So Alberta is apparently being accused of receiving special treatment while B.C. stands to receive a large share of accelerated project approvals itself.

That creates an uncomfortable contradiction.

Albertans are repeatedly told that discussing sovereignty risks creating division and damaging national unity. Yet some of the same voices warning about separatism continue advancing positions that many Albertans see as helping create the frustration in the first place.

Because from Alberta's perspective, the issue was never merely pipelines.

It was fairness.

For years, Alberta heard arguments against energy corridors, against export infrastructure and against projects designed to move Alberta resources to broader markets. Now, when Alberta negotiates agreements meant to strengthen market access and national infrastructure, critics characterize it as being rewarded for acting badly.

Statement from Premier David Eby on the MOU between Alberta and Ottawa.



“As a country, it's time to stop rewarding bad behaviour. It cannot be the case that the projects that get prioritized in Canada are those where a Premier threatens to leave the country.” #bcpoli #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/idz3txWJH2 — Jas Johal (@JasJohalBC) May 15, 2026

The optics become difficult to ignore:

Fast-track projects in British Columbia: strategic nation-building.

Fast-track projects connected to Alberta: reward for "bad behaviour."

Albertans have spent years hearing that they should put national interests first while simultaneously watching barriers emerge around industries that employ hundreds of thousands of western Canadians and generate enormous revenues for the country.

And that is the larger point critics often miss.

Separatist sentiment does not appear out of nowhere.

People generally do not start questioning the federation because they feel heard, respected and treated fairly.

Ironically, accusing Alberta of "bad behaviour" while appearing to benefit from the same fast-track process may end up strengthening the very alienation Eby says he wants to prevent.