Alberta Fact Check: No, Eby. Calling Alberta 'bad behaviour' while fast-tracking B.C. projects won't calm separatist sentiment

The B.C. premier claimed the federal government is rewarding Alberta's "bad behaviour" through the recent pipeline agreement.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 26, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

British Columbia Premier David Eby criticized the Canada-Alberta pipeline agreement as rewarding "bad behaviour," while objecting to Alberta receiving what he sees as special treatment.

There is a problem with that argument.

According to Prime Minister Mark Carney's own comments, roughly one-third of projects identified for potential fast-tracking through the Major Projects Office are located in British Columbia.

So Alberta is apparently being accused of receiving special treatment while B.C. stands to receive a large share of accelerated project approvals itself.

That creates an uncomfortable contradiction.

Albertans are repeatedly told that discussing sovereignty risks creating division and damaging national unity. Yet some of the same voices warning about separatism continue advancing positions that many Albertans see as helping create the frustration in the first place.

Because from Alberta's perspective, the issue was never merely pipelines.

It was fairness.

For years, Alberta heard arguments against energy corridors, against export infrastructure and against projects designed to move Alberta resources to broader markets. Now, when Alberta negotiates agreements meant to strengthen market access and national infrastructure, critics characterize it as being rewarded for acting badly.

The optics become difficult to ignore:

  • Fast-track projects in British Columbia: strategic nation-building.
  • Fast-track projects connected to Alberta: reward for "bad behaviour."

Albertans have spent years hearing that they should put national interests first while simultaneously watching barriers emerge around industries that employ hundreds of thousands of western Canadians and generate enormous revenues for the country.

And that is the larger point critics often miss.

Separatist sentiment does not appear out of nowhere.

People generally do not start questioning the federation because they feel heard, respected and treated fairly.

Ironically, accusing Alberta of "bad behaviour" while appearing to benefit from the same fast-track process may end up strengthening the very alienation Eby says he wants to prevent.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta’s independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.