Alberta Fact Check: No, flying an Alberta flag to identify Alberta-made products isn't evidence of separatism

The claim made by Reboot Alberta on Facebook in a screenshot posted to X by Alberta apiary Freedom Honey, an independence advocate, confuses provincial pride with a political movement.

Sobeys, Safeway's parent company, has long promoted local suppliers through its Local Supplier Program, highlighting products made close to home. The company specifically says it works with local producers across Western Canada and encourages shoppers to support regional businesses.

💥Next level Karen💥



They're literally promoting Alberta products. This is what happens when your brain is broken from drinking too much Liberal Kool-aid. pic.twitter.com/DfZwUL721N — 𝔽𝕣𝕖𝕖𝕕𝕠𝕞 ℍ𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕪 🐝 (@LiveFreeHoney) July 7, 2026

The Alberta government has also spent years encouraging consumers to buy locally through its "Buy Local Alberta" and "Made in Alberta" initiatives. Those programs were created well before the current separatism debate and are designed to help shoppers identify products made in the province.

In fact, this exact controversy has already played out. Last year, when complaints were made about Alberta flags in a Medicine Hat Safeway, Sobeys stated the flags were not intended as a political statement but were there to showcase Alberta-made products. After reviewing the matter, the flags remained in the store.

That also matches what's visible in the photo. The Alberta flag is displayed beside products marketed as local Alberta goods, not as part of any campaign promoting independence.

People are, of course, free to dislike the display or worry that the Alberta flag has become politically charged. But claiming that every Alberta flag in a grocery store is an endorsement of separatism ignores both the retailer's stated purpose and the long-standing practice of using provincial branding to promote local products.

Supporting Alberta producers is not a new concept. It's something governments, retailers, and consumers have encouraged for years, regardless of where they stand on Alberta's constitutional future. So settle, down Karen.