Alberta Fact Check: No, North Dakota doesn't refute Alberta's case. It strengthens it.

Many Albertans are tired of federal carbon taxes, emissions caps, tanker bans, Bill C-69 and other policies aimed at restricting the very industry that pays the bills.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 04, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Liberal commenter David Herle says Albertans should ask North Dakota what happens to a landlocked, oil-producing jurisdiction. Many Albertans have.

North Dakota produces roughly CAD$141,679 in economic output per person, compared to approximately CAD$71,708 in Alberta. Personal income is also substantially higher, at roughly CAD$90,662 per person compared to Alberta's approximately CAD$61,200.

That's remarkable when you consider North Dakota has a fraction of Alberta's oil reserves and population.

The comparison highlights exactly why many Albertans are frustrated.

Albertans look south and see a resource-producing jurisdiction that has been allowed to develop its energy industry with fewer political obstacles. They look at home and see years of federal carbon taxes, emissions caps, tanker bans, Bill C-69 and other policies aimed at restricting the very industry that pays the bills.

The argument isn't that Alberta would become North Dakota. The argument is that Alberta should be outperforming North Dakota.

Many independence supporters believe Alberta's economic potential is being constrained by federal governments repeatedly elected by voters in Ontario and Quebec, leaving Albertans unable to meaningfully change the direction of national energy policy.

North Dakota is not evidence that a landlocked energy-producing jurisdiction cannot prosper. Many Albertans see it as evidence that they can—and that Alberta could be doing even better if its largest industry wasn't being targeted by federal policy.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta’s independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.