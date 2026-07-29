Alberta Fact Check: No, Tamara Lich attending a U.S. ambassador's reception is not evidence of American interference

Conservative strategist Kory Teneycke claimed Tamara Lich's attendance at a reception hosted by the U.S. ambassador and her request to visit the White House amount to American interference in Alberta's independence referendum.

Teneycke alleged that Tamara Lich's appearance at U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra's Independence Day garden party was part of an effort to "interfere in the Alberta referendum."

Teneycke: "I noted that Tamara Lich is seeking permission from the court to be able to go visit the White House. And was a guest of honour at the US ambassador/clown/asshole's garden party. This is about trying to not only divide the country, it's trying to interfere in the… pic.twitter.com/1inJLWriQx — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) July 28, 2026

The publicly available facts do not support that claim.

The ambassador invited Tamara Lich

Lich did not organize the event or invite herself. She attended after receiving an invitation from U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra to the embassy's official Independence Day celebration.

There is no public evidence that the invitation was connected to Alberta's referendum campaign, that referendum strategy was discussed, or that the event was intended to influence Alberta voters.

The ambassador has publicly rejected claims of U.S. involvement

In fact, Hoekstra has publicly stated that the Trump administration is not coordinating with Alberta separatists.

In an interview with Global News, Hoekstra said: "No, we're not meeting with the separatists and strategizing this at all."

He also rejected reports that the United States was discussing financial support for Alberta independence.

Those comments are difficult to reconcile with the suggestion that inviting Lich to a diplomatic reception somehow demonstrates American interference.

Meeting a diplomat is not foreign interference

Foreign interference generally involves a foreign government covertly directing, funding or improperly influencing a democratic process.

Attending a diplomatic reception—or even visiting the White House at the invitation of U.S. officials—does not, by itself, constitute evidence of foreign interference.

Politicians, journalists, activists and public figures from across the political spectrum routinely attend embassy events and meet foreign diplomats.

Tamara Lich's prominence is rooted in Canadian politics

Lich became nationally known as one of the public faces of the 2022 Freedom Convoy, a movement that united hundreds of thousands of Canadians under the Canadian flag in opposition to federal COVID-19 mandates.

Whether Canadians supported or opposed the convoy, it was a distinctly domestic political movement with no evidence of foreign interference.

Her subsequent prosecution, repeated bail hearings and lengthy criminal trial have themselves become political flashpoints. Many Canadians viewed her treatment by the federal government and justice system as excessive, contributing to growing alienation from Ottawa and, for some Albertans, strengthening support for greater provincial autonomy or independence.

Those developments arose from Canadian political events—not direction from a foreign government.